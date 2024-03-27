Intending pilgrims to get ₦500k each as Kano Gov approves subsidy for 2024 Hajj

This announcement came as a response to the National Hajj Commission’s recent decision to raise the 2024 Hajj fares due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

The commission’s adjustment led to an additional charge of ₦1.9 million, escalating the financial burden on pilgrims.

Governor Yusuf, addressing the concerns of his constituents, declared a subsidy of ₦500,000 for each pilgrim from Kano State.

This decision aims to alleviate the financial strain on those embarking on the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia this year.

“Following the sudden increase of ₦1.9 million Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, I have approved a subsidy of ₦500,000 each for intending pilgrims from Kano embarking on the 2024 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia,” the governor tweeted.

With the governor’s subsidy, the additional amount registered intending pilgrims need to pay on top of their initial deposits has been significantly reduced.

Pilgrims who have already made a total deposit of ₦4.7 million or ₦4.5 million to the State Pilgrims Board are now required to pay only ₦1.4 million of the ₦1.9 million increase.

This gesture by Governor Yusuf is seen as an effort to support the spiritual journey of his constituents in the face of economic challenges.