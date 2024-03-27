ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Intending pilgrims to get ₦500k each as Kano Gov approves subsidy for 2024 Hajj

Bayo Wahab

The gesture by Governor Yusuf is seen as an effort to support the spiritual journey of his constituents in the face of economic challenges.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf
Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Recommended articles

This announcement came as a response to the National Hajj Commission’s recent decision to raise the 2024 Hajj fares due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

The commission’s adjustment led to an additional charge of ₦1.9 million, escalating the financial burden on pilgrims.

Governor Yusuf, addressing the concerns of his constituents, declared a subsidy of ₦500,000 for each pilgrim from Kano State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision aims to alleviate the financial strain on those embarking on the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia this year.

“Following the sudden increase of ₦1.9 million Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, I have approved a subsidy of ₦500,000 each for intending pilgrims from Kano embarking on the 2024 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia,” the governor tweeted.

With the governor’s subsidy, the additional amount registered intending pilgrims need to pay on top of their initial deposits has been significantly reduced.

Pilgrims who have already made a total deposit of ₦4.7 million or ₦4.5 million to the State Pilgrims Board are now required to pay only ₦1.4 million of the ₦1.9 million increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

This gesture by Governor Yusuf is seen as an effort to support the spiritual journey of his constituents in the face of economic challenges.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CAN rejects curfew imposed by traditional worshipers in IIe-Ife

CAN rejects curfew imposed by traditional worshipers in IIe-Ife

UCH Ibadan denies owing ₦495m to IBEDC, seeks for financial assistance

UCH Ibadan denies owing ₦495m to IBEDC, seeks for financial assistance

Intending pilgrims to get ₦500k each as Kano Gov approves subsidy for 2024 Hajj

Intending pilgrims to get ₦500k each as Kano Gov approves subsidy for 2024 Hajj

NAFDAC raids Onitsha, seizes banned drugs & fake alcohol factories

NAFDAC raids Onitsha, seizes banned drugs & fake alcohol factories

Guinea-Bissau ex-president's son jailed in US for trafficking drugs to fund coup

Guinea-Bissau ex-president's son jailed in US for trafficking drugs to fund coup

Yobe commissioner laments abuse of Almajiri children

Yobe commissioner laments abuse of Almajiri children

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures

Otu probes how 38,358 workers joined Cross River's civil service in 8 years

Otu probes how 38,358 workers joined Cross River's civil service in 8 years

3 Ondo Amotekun officers dismissed for misconduct, 7 suspects paraded

3 Ondo Amotekun officers dismissed for misconduct, 7 suspects paraded

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election [Punch]

Peter Obi delivers a masterclass in religious cosplay — with a spoonful of politics

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu proposes new salaries for judges amidst Nigeria's economic hardship

Youths are advised to desist from unwarranted dangerous ventures capable of threatening their lives [Punch Newspapers]

2 illegal miners die as well collapses in Cross River, 3 others injured

10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

National Assembly has passed student loan bill