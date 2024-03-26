Kano Governor appoints Kwankwaso’s son as commissioner

The governor presented the name of Mustapha Kwankwaso to the state’s House of Assembly on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, for consideration and confirmation.

The name of a former Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, who was sacked in September 2023, was also presented to the state lawmakers for confirmation.

Kibiya was sacked after he issued a death threat to judges of the state’s governorship electoral petition tribunal.

A statement by Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, confirmed that the governor penned the names of Kwankwaso’s son, Kibiya and two others for appointment as commissioners.

The statement reads in part, “In a notification letter addressed to the Kano State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Jibrin Ismail Falgore and read before the members of the House, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, said the establishment of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Eradication, Ministry of Solid Minerals Resources, Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Internal Security and Special Service will be part of his administration plans to improve efficiency and performance in the state.”