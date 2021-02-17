President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security chiefs to coordinate the rescue of students kidnapped in Niger State on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Gunmen invaded Government Science College, Kagara early on Wednesday and abducted students, staff, and members of their families in the latest school abduction in northern Nigeria.

A student was also reportedly killed during the attack by gunmen said to have been dressed in military uniform.

The Niger State government said hours after the incident that a total of 27 people were abducted, and Governor Abubakar Sani Bello ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in four local government areas.

President Buhari condemned the abduction as a 'cowardly attack' in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

The president directed the Armed Forces and Police to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives, and dispatched service chiefs to Niger to coordinate the rescue operation.

The delegation was also mandated to meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the school.

"Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack," he said.

During plenary on Wednesday, Nigerian senators passed a resolution urging the president to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in Nigeria.