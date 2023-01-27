ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JUST IN: Passengers stranded as Abuja-Kaduna train derails

Nurudeen Shotayo

The train went off the rails in the Kubwa area of Abuja leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

JUST IN: Passengers stranded as Abuja-Kaduna train derails.
JUST IN: Passengers stranded as Abuja-Kaduna train derails.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The train, operating on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor, went off the rails at the Kubwa area in the afternoon of Friday, January 27, 2023, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

While the immediate cause of the derailment couldn't be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, images from the scene showed many passengers wandering around the accidented train.

In his reaction, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria, who confirmed the incident, said he was still trying to obtain full information regarding the cause.

This development comes barely a week after an Itakpe-Warri train went off the tracks in a Kogi forest with 148 passengers on board.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, January 22, 2023, forced the NRC to shut down the train service in order to carry out repair works on the affected section of the tracks.

The Corporation has since commenced investigations to unravel the cause of the incident even though initial suspicions suggest it might be a result of vandalism.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pressure to get married forced me to join army - Buhari

Pressure to get married forced me to join army - Buhari

Nigeria prepared for general election - Gbajabiamila tells EU observers

Nigeria prepared for general election - Gbajabiamila tells EU observers

Osinbajo mourns loss of Nasarawa Governor’s son

Osinbajo mourns loss of Nasarawa Governor’s son

Lagos tertiary institutions students endorse Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu

Lagos tertiary institutions students endorse Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu

Oyetola’s tribunal victory, triumph of light over forces of darkness – Tinubu

Oyetola’s tribunal victory, triumph of light over forces of darkness – Tinubu

JUST IN: Passengers stranded as Abuja-Kaduna train derails

JUST IN: Passengers stranded as Abuja-Kaduna train derails

It's a test from God - Nasarawa Governor reacts to son's death

It's a test from God - Nasarawa Governor reacts to son's death

JUST IN: Abia PDP sets date for fresh primary after candidate's death

JUST IN: Abia PDP sets date for fresh primary after candidate's death

Ebonyi PDP Chairman suspended over anti-party activities

Ebonyi PDP Chairman suspended over anti-party activities

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

JUST IN: US imposes visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy

“The Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s noone to handle them,

BREAKING: All flights cancelled as aviation handling company strikes indefinitely

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Petrol may sell for N800/litre when subsidy is removed — Marketers

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

Kaduna-Abuja train attack: Security operatives arrest suspect