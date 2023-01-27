JUST IN: Passengers stranded as Abuja-Kaduna train derails.

The train, operating on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor, went off the rails at the Kubwa area in the afternoon of Friday, January 27, 2023, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

While the immediate cause of the derailment couldn't be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, images from the scene showed many passengers wandering around the accidented train.

In his reaction, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria, who confirmed the incident, said he was still trying to obtain full information regarding the cause.

This development comes barely a week after an Itakpe-Warri train went off the tracks in a Kogi forest with 148 passengers on board.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, January 22, 2023, forced the NRC to shut down the train service in order to carry out repair works on the affected section of the tracks.