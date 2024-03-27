JUST IN: FG declares Friday, Monday Easter public holidays

This is contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Ndayako, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to her, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

Tunji-Ojo urged Christians and all Nigerians to emulate the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ in dying for man's redemption.

The minister noted that Easter, beyond religious significance, promoted values of love, forgiveness and compassion, which were essential for social cohesion and harmony.

He called on Christians to imbibe these virtues as they could impact positively on Nigeria's socio-economic development by fostering unity, reducing conflicts and encouraging cooperation among Nigerians.

Tunji-Ojo further urged Nigerians to show acts of charity and generosity to help alleviate the material conditions of the less privileged amongst them.

This, he said, was in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He wished Christians at home and abroad a happy and blissful Easter celebration.

