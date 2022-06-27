RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB warns CBT centres against extortion

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JAMB warned on Monday that operators of accredited Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres must desist from extorting candidates or face severe sanctions.

JAMB
JAMB

It stated in its weekly bulletin that its attention had been drawn to reports that some operators charged higher than the N700 fee stipulated for services rendered to candidates.

Recommended articles

It reiterated that it would not condone any form of exploitation and would impose a N100,000 fine on culprits after they had been made to refund money collected.

“Centre owners are warned that failure to desist from the nefarious act would attract a fine of N100, 000 and possible revocation of licence issued by JAMB.

“Candidates are advised to report any CBT centre charging above the board’s stipulated fee for any of its services,’’ it stated.

The board also stated the hope that centres it granted licence to perform certain functions would behave up to expectation.

In February, JAMB accredited CBT centres to register candidates, applying for part-time studies, Sandwich programmes, National Open University of Nigeria programmes, and distance learning programmes.

JAMB stated that the licencing, at the request of the CBT centres, was a measure to decongest its offices nationwide, following usually crowded exercises during the process.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things to know about the new Chief Justice of Nigeria

5 things to know about the new Chief Justice of Nigeria

President Buhari returns from Rwanda after 26th CHOGM

President Buhari returns from Rwanda after 26th CHOGM

PVC: Yobe Govt declares 3 work-free days for civil servants

PVC: Yobe Govt declares 3 work-free days for civil servants

JAMB warns CBT centres against extortion

JAMB warns CBT centres against extortion

Buhari to swear in Justice Ariwoola as acting CJN

Buhari to swear in Justice Ariwoola as acting CJN

NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman

NNPP registers 2m members in Borno — Chairman

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Tinubu jets out to France

Tinubu jets out to France

Under Buhari, sanity is being restored in civil service- BMO

Under Buhari, sanity is being restored in civil service- BMO

Trending

Buhari nominates 7 new ministers, forwards their names to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari nominates seven new ministers.

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil