While candidates across the country are still waiting for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to announce the release of their results, the exam body has explained why the 2019 UTME results are delayed.

JAMB’s Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin during an interview in Abuja on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, said the delay in the release of the result was due to the massive fraud and impersonation recorded during the conduct of the exam.

He, however, said JAMB has started screening the results of all candidates that sat for the examination and would release the result as soon as it finished the screening.

So, once the results are out, you can follow these simple steps to check your result.