JAMB’s Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin during an interview in Abuja on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, said the exam body discovered that some candidates who wrote the 2019 UTME engaged in massive fraud and impersonation.

Fabian said the Board has started screening the results of all candidates that sat for the examination adding that JAMB would release the result as soon as it finished screening the results.

He said : “We will not release the results in a hurry. We will do a lot of crosschecking and matchmaking to be sure that nobody that was engaged in illicit act go scot-free.

“We will release the results as soon as we finish checking the results to ensure that all those ones that we caught in various illicit registration acts are properly dealt with and those that we could not arrest are withheld.

“We will release the results when we finish doing our screening. We are screening the whole results.

“We don’t have the numbers now but we won’t release any result until we are sure of the whole thing.”

Fabian also said over 100 people have been arrested for impersonation and other fraudulent practices during the examination.

“We are picking them across the nation. As at today, we have picked up over a hundred candidates and we are still picking.

“Though we may not be able to pick all of them because of logistics problem and the state but what we are doing now for those we could not pick who may have written the exam and gone, we are fishing them out true their result.” the JAMB spokesperson said.

Moreover, JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede has also said that thousands of candidates who sat for the 2018 UTME won’t get their results because of examination malpractices.

Oloyede said this in Lagos on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, during the arrest of two children of the owner of a computer-based test (CBT) who allegedly confessed to selling fake UTME questions and answers to unsuspecting candidates.

In 2018, JAMB recorded 280 cases of examination malpractice across the country, while in 2017, it recorded 2,508 cases.