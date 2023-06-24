Invest in your home state to earn respect, Soludo tells Anambra indigenes in Lagos

This is as the Governor declared that Anambra State is ready for business while noting that investing in the state will be in the best interest of his kinsmen living in Lagos.

Soludo also appealed to Anambra people to always think home by imbibing the ‘homeland consciousness’, urging them to ensure that part of their taxes are paid to the state, regardless of where they reside or work.

The Governor said these during a town hall engagement with Anambra residents in Lagos, where he also enumerated some of the progress made so far by his administration after one year in office.

While urging his audience to strive to contribute their quota to the development of the state, Soludo added that God did not make a mistake by making them Anambra people.

This is according to a press statement by Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Friday, June 23, 2023.

He said, “This is the same question I ask myself every day. And we have a responsibility to leave Anambra State better than we met it.

“The need to change Anambra State from a departure lounge to a destination, the homeland consciousness must be inculcated in the perceptual mind of every Onye-Anambra.

“Your host will never respect you if you don’t have a livable and prosperous homeland.”

The governor stressed the need to change the narrative of Anambra State from “a departure lounge to a destination,” assuring the people of his government's determination to resurrect Onitsha from its present chaotic nature by returning it to its former glory as the largest commercial city in the South East and beyond.