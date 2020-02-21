In a bid to defeat Boko Haram ideology while also canvassing support for the Nigerian military, an inter-faith group is embarking on "love" campaigns to churches and mosques across the country.

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) made this known at the end of a 21-day prayer and fasting for the unity and peace of Nigeria in Abuja.

In a communique co-signed by Bishop Prince J Madaki, Bishop Lawrence Ngene, Sheik Ahmad Jiddah Umar and Sheikh Ja,afaru Kantoma, the group said this direction is divine and must be strictly adhered to.

According to the clerics, the campaign is geared towards "frustrating the agents of destabilisation" using Boko Haram to cause a religious war in the country.

The group further revealed that these terrorists have nothing to do with Christianity or Islam, hence Nigerians must enlightened.

"The resurgence of the activities of the Boko Haram group in Borno state elicited concern from critical stakeholders, and this saw to the organization of a 21-day prayer and fasting programme by the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace for Gods intervention in making Nigerian a united and peaceful country in an atmosphere of love and tranquility," the communiqué read.

"We want to send a strong message to all and sundry that Boko Haram, kidnappers, bandits, and all terrorists' criminal groups have nothing to do with Christianity or Islam and should be ignored.

"We urge Christian and Muslim faithfuls to embark on a campaign against the agents of destabilisation using Boko Haram or any other group's action to cause a religious war in the country."

The group, however, advised every cleric in the country to join the campaign, going all out to preach the gospel of love and unity of Nigeria.