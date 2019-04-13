The commission while filing its response at the Tribunal on Thursday, April 11, 2019, distanced itself from an electronic sheet that purportedly contained the authentic result of the 2019 presidential election.

Recall that Atiku’s legal team presented the sheet at the tribunal claiming it was obtained from INEC’s Internet server.

Atiku’s legal team also claimed that the PDP presidential candidate won by more than six million votes, saying his victory was allegedly suppressed by INEC in favour of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to the claim that the electronic sheet obtained by Atiku from the INEC server, Buhari’s campaign team has written to the police and the State Security Service to launch a criminal investigation against him accusing the former vice president of maliciously accessing INEC’s files.

Also reacting to the claim, INEC said it “does not share information with such an unclassified entity and any information purportedly derived therefrom which does not accord with the result as declared by INEC is not authentic but rather was invented for the purpose”

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared President Muhammadu Buhari the winner of the 2019 election with about 3.9 million votes. He will be sworn in for a second term on May 29.