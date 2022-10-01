Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

Titiloye said the gesture was in accordance with the power conferred on the governor by paragraphs (a) (c) and (d) of Subsection (1) of Section 212, of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended).

He said the inmates who were serving various terms of imprisonment at the correctional centers received the grace and mercy of the governor based on their good conducts.

According to him, the inmates were recommended for release by the state’s Advisory Council on Prerogative of mercy.

Titiloye said the governor urged the released inmates to be of good conduct and see their release as another opportunity to live a better life devoid of crime.

He said the governor also called on residents c of the state not to discriminate against them and integrate them into their various communities.