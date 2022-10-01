RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has directed the Comptroller of the state Federal Correctional services to release 16 inmates from its custodial facilities to mark the 2022 Independence day celebration.

Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

Recommended articles

Titiloye said the gesture was in accordance with the power conferred on the governor by paragraphs (a) (c) and (d) of Subsection (1) of Section 212, of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended).

He said the inmates who were serving various terms of imprisonment at the correctional centers received the grace and mercy of the governor based on their good conducts.

According to him, the inmates were recommended for release by the state’s Advisory Council on Prerogative of mercy.

Titiloye said the governor urged the released inmates to be of good conduct and see their release as another opportunity to live a better life devoid of crime.

He said the governor also called on residents c of the state not to discriminate against them and integrate them into their various communities.

Akeredolu also commuted and reduced the sentences of 17 other inmates serving various terms of imprisonment in custodial centers in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

Independence Day: Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates

Borno holds first Independence parade in 12 years of insurgency

Borno holds first Independence parade in 12 years of insurgency

Asaba agog as Obi supporters take over major roads

Asaba agog as Obi supporters take over major roads

Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

Nigeria @62: Jonathan, Osinbajo, others join Buhari to mark anniversary

Nigeria @62: Jonathan, Osinbajo, others join Buhari to mark anniversary

Ortom cries foul over unexecuted contract for dredging of River Benue

Ortom cries foul over unexecuted contract for dredging of River Benue

Air displays, march past, form part of Nigeria at 62 Independence celebration

Air displays, march past, form part of Nigeria at 62 Independence celebration

Flooding: Yahaya Bello urges FG to declare state of national disaster on Kogi

Flooding: Yahaya Bello urges FG to declare state of national disaster on Kogi

Independence Day: 62 years after, has the Nigerian experiment worked? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Independence Day: 62 years after, has the Nigerian experiment worked? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders