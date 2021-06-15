Imo govt set to rehabilitate abandoned shoe factory
The shoe company had been overlooked by previous administrations.
The abandoned Imo Shoe factory in Orlu Pulse Nigeria
The shoe factory has been left to rot and has been overlooked by past administrations.
The electronic media center of the state government says "a relaunch would contribute to the restoration of Imo's past glory, internally generated revenue and create job opportunities for the people."
The statement also adds that reviving moribund factories and public enterprises is in tandem with the governor's vision of ushering an era of "shared prosperity" in Imo.
