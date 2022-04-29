RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fayose vows to appoint Stomach Infrastructure Minister if elected President

Nurudeen Shotayo

The former Ekiti State Governor said that would be part of his policies if he emerged president.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose
Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

The former Ekiti State Governor said this to newsmen after presenting himself before the Presidential Screening Committee of the PDP on Friday, April 28, 2022.

Fayose said the committee asked about his stomach infrastructure policy when he was governor in Ekiti and he told them about his plan to replicate it if given the chance to lead the country.

“I made it clear that I will have a minister for stomach infrastructure and welfare of the people,” NAN quoted him saying.

The presidential aspirant meanwhile, acknowledged that building roads and other critical infrastructure was important but argued that that is insufficient to please hungry citizens.

Fayose said, “So, for me stomach infrastructure is part of being supportive of the ordinary Nigerian. Stomach infrastructure under my watch as president of Nigeria, will be a major theme.

“No one is saying here that you will not do the needful in terms of developing the country, part of development is the welfare and well-being of the people.”

The former governor is one of the 17 aspirants that were screened by the committee today.

Others are Atiku Abubakar, former Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and Anyim Pius Anyim, and Governors of Sokoto, Bauchi, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states, Aminu Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed, Nyesom Wike, and Udom Emmanuel respectively.

Others are businessman, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Dele Momodu, Oliver Tarila Diana, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Ndukwe Cosmos, Chikwendu Kalu, and Charles Okwudili.

Also screened were former Governor of Anambra state Peter Obi and Sam Ohuabunwa.

Pulse had earlier reported that the Screening Committee had disqualified two presidential aspirants.

This was announced by the Chairman of the committee, Senator David Mark, who declared that the disqualified aspirants had failed to meet up with the requirements for the position they are contesting for.

Although the former Senate President didn't reveal the names of the two aspirants, he stated that the N40m paid to obtain the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms isn't refundable.

The PDP has fixed May 28-29 as dates for its presidential primary which will produce the party's flagbearer in next year's election.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

