ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ijaw National Congress condemns invasion of Edwin Clark’s home by military

News Agency Of Nigeria

The INC president recalled that on Sept. 4, 2018, a similar raid was conducted on the home of Clark, former minister of Information, in Abuja.

Edwin Clark (TheCable)
Edwin Clark (TheCable)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Prof Benjamin Okaba, President, INC in Abuja on Saturday.

Okaba said the raid by the military on the country home of 97-year-old Clark, the leader of Pam-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), came to the INC as a rude shock.

He said this was because the elder statesman only lives a life of service to his community and country and wondered why he would be treated with such disrespect.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the raid, which Clark himself called an “invasion” occurred on March, 23, as they said they were tracking the fleeing suspected in the recent murder of soldiers at Okuama, Delta.

“The search, which was conducted in the most arduous and harrowing manner, came with harassment and physical torture of relatives, aides and other occupants of the compound.

“The property was attacked from the air, land and water. So shocking, because not even Enscobar, Anini or the dreaded Oyenusi of old were treated in such gruesome manner”.

The INC president recalled that on Sept. 4, 2018, a similar raid was conducted on the home of Clark, former minister of Information, in Abuja.

He added that just like the current one, nothing incriminating was found, even then.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The INC is at a loss as to why a 97-year-old man who had lived a life of service to his community and country would be treated with such ignominy, disrespect and contempt.

“Pa EK Clark has never been a violent person. He is not known to own a catapult or a jackknife in all his life.

“He is rather a lawyer, crusader for justice, equity and fairness across Nigeria. He speaks for the voiceless and powerless. An incurable defender of the defenceless”, he said.

Okaba said it was therefore the position of the INC that the actions by the Nigerian establishment were not accidental or based on wrong intelligence as they want it to be.

According to him, to the INC, these are deliberate actions to silence, cow, intimidate, and cajole one of the loudest and most credible voices in the South/South and the Niger Delta Region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The INC came to the conclusion, after observing that not a single person in the other regions of Nigeria with such social standing and connections to their people like EK Clark have been subjected to such humiliating and tortuous treatment.

“Not even those that came out boldly to identify themselves as friends and ransom collectors for kidnappers and bandits.

“These actions by the Nigerian State are totally unacceptable. Nigeria belongs to all of us.

“Nobody should be treated as a second-class citizen, not the least a man of honour like EK Clark, a revered and respected Izon icon”, he said.

While insisting that a public apology be rendered to Clark and the military/he said the federal government should take responsibility for fixing all damage caused during the raid and cautioned against a repeat.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu's intervention saved Zack Orji, Actors Guild expresses gratitude

Tinubu's intervention saved Zack Orji, Actors Guild expresses gratitude

Adamawa Bishop frees 5 inmates, donates foodstuff to correctional facility

Adamawa Bishop frees 5 inmates, donates foodstuff to correctional facility

Trust Tinubu to fix economic problems - Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians

Trust Tinubu to fix economic problems - Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians

Ijaw National Congress condemns invasion of Edwin Clark’s home by military

Ijaw National Congress condemns invasion of Edwin Clark’s home by military

Communications Minister celebrates Tinubu's birthday with visit to Kuje prison

Communications Minister celebrates Tinubu's birthday with visit to Kuje prison

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

I stand with you - Buhari assures Tinubu during birthday phone call

I stand with you - Buhari assures Tinubu during birthday phone call

Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to let naira gains reflect on cost of commodities

Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to let naira gains reflect on cost of commodities

Gov Mohammed to pay ₦2.1bn as Hajj subsidy for Bauchi's intending pilgrims

Gov Mohammed to pay ₦2.1bn as Hajj subsidy for Bauchi's intending pilgrims

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Gov Mbah will not demolish over 200 houses built on water lines in Enugu

Nigerian military officers on duty [dailypost]

Military kills 106 terrorists, arrests 103 in 1 week

Nasarawa University VC blames fatal rice stampede on students’ impatience [Daily Trust]

Nasarawa University VC blames fatal rice stampede on students’ impatience