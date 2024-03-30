Ijaw National Congress condemns invasion of Edwin Clark’s home by military

This is contained in a statement by Prof Benjamin Okaba, President, INC in Abuja on Saturday.

Okaba said the raid by the military on the country home of 97-year-old Clark, the leader of Pam-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), came to the INC as a rude shock.

He said this was because the elder statesman only lives a life of service to his community and country and wondered why he would be treated with such disrespect.

According to him, the raid, which Clark himself called an “invasion” occurred on March, 23, as they said they were tracking the fleeing suspected in the recent murder of soldiers at Okuama, Delta.

“The search, which was conducted in the most arduous and harrowing manner, came with harassment and physical torture of relatives, aides and other occupants of the compound.

“The property was attacked from the air, land and water. So shocking, because not even Enscobar, Anini or the dreaded Oyenusi of old were treated in such gruesome manner”.

The INC president recalled that on Sept. 4, 2018, a similar raid was conducted on the home of Clark, former minister of Information, in Abuja.

He added that just like the current one, nothing incriminating was found, even then.

“The INC is at a loss as to why a 97-year-old man who had lived a life of service to his community and country would be treated with such ignominy, disrespect and contempt.

“Pa EK Clark has never been a violent person. He is not known to own a catapult or a jackknife in all his life.

“He is rather a lawyer, crusader for justice, equity and fairness across Nigeria. He speaks for the voiceless and powerless. An incurable defender of the defenceless”, he said.

Okaba said it was therefore the position of the INC that the actions by the Nigerian establishment were not accidental or based on wrong intelligence as they want it to be.

According to him, to the INC, these are deliberate actions to silence, cow, intimidate, and cajole one of the loudest and most credible voices in the South/South and the Niger Delta Region.

“The INC came to the conclusion, after observing that not a single person in the other regions of Nigeria with such social standing and connections to their people like EK Clark have been subjected to such humiliating and tortuous treatment.

“Not even those that came out boldly to identify themselves as friends and ransom collectors for kidnappers and bandits.

“These actions by the Nigerian State are totally unacceptable. Nigeria belongs to all of us.

“Nobody should be treated as a second-class citizen, not the least a man of honour like EK Clark, a revered and respected Izon icon”, he said.