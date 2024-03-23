ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Muslims find it difficult to get partners in South-East - Imo Chief Imam

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Chief Imam spoke about how the actions of bandits in Northern Nigeria are influencing various misconceptions held by Igbos regarding Muslims.

The Chief Imam of Imo State, Sheikh Suleiman Njoku
The Chief Imam of Imo State, Sheikh Suleiman Njoku

Recommended articles

The cleric made this known in a recent bare-it-all interview with The Punch, where he touched on various issues regarding practising Islam in the Christian-dominated region of the country.

Njoku said embracing Islam in an Igbo community has been a source of joy and gratitude to him, as the religion represents a comprehensive way of life that guides all aspects of human endeavour.

He noted that blending culture with religion, which can lead to deviation from Islamic teachings, is one significant challenge faced by Muslims in the East.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Chief Imam said efforts are ongoing to educate the people and create awareness about the fundamental distinction between culture and religion.

According to him, there are various misconceptions by Igbos regarding Islam, and most of them were a result of the character and actions of certain criminal elements in the northern part of the country.

"Due to experiences with particular individuals in the northern part of the country who engage in harmful activities, our people have come to believe that such behaviour is what Islam advocates or encourages," he told the newspaper.

The cleric also debunked the insinuation that Igbo Muslims practice Islam solely because they receive money from the Arabs.

On discrimination suffered by Muslims in Igboland, Njoku said they manifest in various ways, most notably denial of employment and opportunity by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said once a recruiter sees a Muslim name on an application, they will remove such person from the list of job seekers and ask them to seek jobs in the North.

"Also, our ladies cannot wear hijabs because of the fear of attack. If they wear hijabs they will be called Boko-haram, but I usually tell them to shun any form of distraction and follow the commandment of God to rule their lives.

"The Igbo don’t like marrying Muslims, and they discourage anyone who wants to marry Muslims," he stated.

He, however, commended Governo Hope Uzodimma for showing exceptional support for the Muslim faithful in Imo State, as he sponsored 200 Muslims from the state to Mecca for the 2023 Hajj.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Muslims find it difficult to get partners in South-East - Imo Chief Imam

Muslims find it difficult to get partners in South-East - Imo Chief Imam

Wike vows to cooperate with Defence Chief to curb insecurity in FCT

Wike vows to cooperate with Defence Chief to curb insecurity in FCT

Military kills 106 terrorists, arrests 103 in 1 week

Military kills 106 terrorists, arrests 103 in 1 week

Amotekun arrests 2 suspected kidnappers at Osun schools

Amotekun arrests 2 suspected kidnappers at Osun schools

Gov Mbah will not demolish over 200 houses built on water lines in Enugu

Gov Mbah will not demolish over 200 houses built on water lines in Enugu

Police kill 3, arrest 5 during raid on gunmen's hideout in Ebonyi

Police kill 3, arrest 5 during raid on gunmen's hideout in Ebonyi

FULL NAMES: Simon Ekpa, 96 others declared wanted by military

FULL NAMES: Simon Ekpa, 96 others declared wanted by military

Tinubu serious about commitment to border security - Minister

Tinubu serious about commitment to border security - Minister

Troops cordon off Okuama, others as manhunt for officers' killers continues

Troops cordon off Okuama, others as manhunt for officers' killers continues

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zubaida Umar

President Tinubu appoints Zubaida Umar as new NEMA DG

Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Tinubu planting better future, harvest time coming — PDP lawmaker to Nigerians

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Stop hate speech against Igbos, it could lead to pogrom, Ohanaeze to other tribes

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Police recover fabricated pistol, rifle from suspected kidnapper in Kaduna