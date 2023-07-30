ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu wouldn't have abandoned me like this, woman who sold property to support Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

The retired soldier went viral before the election after reportedly selling off her property and pumping the money into supporting Obi.

Col. Chinyere Obi (retd.) [The Voice]
The ex-military officer joined the Labour Party during the electioneering period and vigorously campaigned for the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

She was also reported to have sold off her properties and channelled the proceed into campaigning for the former Anambra State governor.

However, things have gone sour between the retired Colonel and the party after she claimed to have been abandoned after an election-related incident in which she reportedly sustained a gunshot wound.

She got shot in the leg during the State Assembly election in her village, Dike-Nafa, Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State.

In an interview with ThePunch, the retired soldier said the incident happened when she was trying to prevent Labour Party supporters from being forced to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She also lamented being abandoned by the party despite all the sacrifices she made before the shooting incident, saying that faith would not have befallen her if she supported President Bola Tinubu.

Obi, who described Tinubu as a good man, said she would gladly honour any invitation to meet the President.

"I will gladly go and meet him without hesitation. I will say, ‘Baba, here I am.’ If he was the one I supported, I would not have suffered like this. I know he is a good man and would not have abandoned me in this predicament," the retired Colonel said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

