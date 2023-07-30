Tinubu wouldn't have abandoned me like this, woman who sold property to support Obi

The ex-military officer joined the Labour Party during the electioneering period and vigorously campaigned for the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

She was also reported to have sold off her properties and channelled the proceed into campaigning for the former Anambra State governor.

However, things have gone sour between the retired Colonel and the party after she claimed to have been abandoned after an election-related incident in which she reportedly sustained a gunshot wound.

She got shot in the leg during the State Assembly election in her village, Dike-Nafa, Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State.

In an interview with ThePunch, the retired soldier said the incident happened when she was trying to prevent Labour Party supporters from being forced to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She also lamented being abandoned by the party despite all the sacrifices she made before the shooting incident, saying that faith would not have befallen her if she supported President Bola Tinubu.

Obi, who described Tinubu as a good man, said she would gladly honour any invitation to meet the President.