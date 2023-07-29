Retired Colonel who sold property to support Obi says LP abandoned her

The retired soldier gained virality before the election after reportedly selling off her property and pumping the money into supporting the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The ex-military officer became a member of the Labour Party and vigorously campaigned for the former Anambra State governor. She got shot in the leg during the State Assembly election in her village, Dike-Nafa, Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State.

Recalling her ordeal in an interview with ThePunch, the retired Colonel lamented being abandoned by the party despite all the sacrifices she made before the shooting incident.

She said, "It was a painful experience. I was a Peter Obi supporter. I made a lot of sacrifices during the electioneering but was abandoned after the attack while defending the Labour Party at my polling unit."

Recounting how she got shot by some thugs, Obi said the incident occurred when she was trying to prevent Labour Party supporters from being forced to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"I was in my village in the Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State to participate in the election. On the day of the House of Assembly election, I went to cast my vote at my polling unit, Ward 1.

"Somehow, I noticed that something was wrong; when anyone wanted to vote for the Labour Party, one of the INEC officials on the ground would take his hand and ensure that the person voted for the APC.

"So, I told them to allow people to vote freely. Later, some thugs started beating the LP agent there and I intervened. A guy then approached me and said they had been observing me in the community.

"He said they saw how I gave rice to people and that I was busy promoting the LP. I didn’t know when he brought out a gun from his bag and shot at my leg. When I recovered, I went to the police station," the ex-military officer recalled.

Obi accuses the Labour Party of abandoning her

Speaking further, the senior citizen gave an account of her direct involvement in the Labour Party campaigns.

She claimed that she's not a stranger to the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, whom she was constantly updating about her contributions during the campaigns.

Obi also narrated how she voluntarily used her money to finance some campaign activities after the National Chairman declined her request for financial assistance.

"I was visiting the office regularly and like I told you, I was actively involved in the campaigns. Abure knows me very well. I committed my time and resources to the course and they were all aware of my contribution; I have proof.

"Even when I hosted the Arewa people, I financed it and when the funds finished, I asked Abure to assist and said that we needed more funds to take care of the Arewa guests, but he declined.