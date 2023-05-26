I hope Daura won't be too far for you after May 29, Buhari teases ministers

The President has not hidden his intention to retire to his hometown in Daura at the end of his tenure and has recently declared that he can't wait to make the long journey home after serving Nigeria for eight years.

Since he became the president, Buhari's country home has always been a bustling hive of activity anytime he visited, as government officials and political stakeholders usually jostle to get his attention.

But, with him exiting power in about three days' time, the attention is expected to shift to the new man at the helms.

Speaking at a valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Buhari teased the ministers, saying he hopes they won't find coming to Daura a long distance after May 29.

The President also said returning to Daura would afford him enough time to tend to his cattle as well as devote time to many things he has not been able to do since he assumed office in 2015.

He said, “I also thank God for the strength and for keeping us together.”

“I look forward to many of you, disproving that Daura has not become too distant because I am no longer Mr President.

“I will also be happy to do the many things that I have not been able to since May 29th, 2015, one of such is my favourite pastime of taking care of my cattle.

“I wish all of us the best and hope to hear good news whenever any of our names are mentioned. Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

While canvassing for support for the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, whose inauguration is billed for Monday next week, Buhari noted that “I am proud to say we gave our best.”

However, the outgoing President commended the ministers for maintaining a close working relationship over the years, which helped to build the synergy that translated to the success of his administration.

Buhari also met with the members of staff of the State House to whom he expressed his appreciation for supporting his administration in the last eight years.