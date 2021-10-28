Hushpuppi: IG says he’s yet to receive extradition request for Abba Kyari from FBI

Baba said this on Thursday, October 28, 2021, while fielding questions from State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Pulse Nigeria

In July, Kyari was accused of being a conspirator in a $1.1m fraud deal involving Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi.

However, the IG said the police were working with the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Attorney General of the Federation to discharge appropriate form of justice to Kyari, Punch reports.

Baba also disclosed that the panel set up to investigate the case had submitted its report to the SGF, Boss Mustapha.

He said, “I have not received any extradition request formally. But I have read from other places that there was an extradition request. I’ve not seen it and that is one.

“Two, when this issue of Kyari started, we took our own action by constituting a panel to look at the allegations that were made against the senior officer.

“The allegations were based on fraternising with Hushpuppi and even receiving some series of instructions on extrajudicial torture and so on. We looked into all these allegations via the committee that was set up by the DIG and we submitted our report to the SGF on the findings of our investigation.

“We just received the legal advice from the office of the Attorney General on what to do next in terms of asking the officer to account for what we have gathered in the course of our investigation. But for the extradition, I have not seen anything like that formally.”