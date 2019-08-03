An eye witness has narrated how operatives of the Department of State Service stormed the house of the Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore and arrested him.

In the early hours of Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1:25 am, Sowore tweeted to announce the presence of DSS men in his house.

The arrest came after the teamed up with a network of other pro-democracy activists to demand a revolution in Nigeria.

The demonstration, tagged #RevolutionNow had been planned to start on Monday, August 5, 2019.

However, Sowore’s associate, who claimed to have witnessed the publisher’s arrest has narrated how the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 presidential election, was arrested.

The account of his arrest as narrated by the witness was later shared on Twitter by a political activist, Deji Adeyanju.

The witness said the DSS operatives came around 1 am and knocked on the door.

He said, “I noticed immediately that these knocks were strange. And didn’t open. I looked and I saw men armed to the teeth. They started forcing their way in like armed robbers.”

He said Sowore wanted to open the door, but when he told him who they were, he treated and eight armed SSS operatives forced their way in.

He said Sowore “was later arrested at the gym in a gestapo manner and dragged after a bit of altercation,” adding that he was also “beaten and handcuffed” by the state agents.

After arresting the publisher, the witness said his handcuff was removed and left in “a manner typical of deadly kidnappers.”

“I followed them immediately till we got to CMD Road around Ketu when one of them came down from the Sianna and corked his gun, threatening to shoot me. I had to escape at that point,” he said.

Sowore had vowed to hold Mr Buhari’s government to account on issues of governance after his loss at the poll in February 2019.