The publisher of the news website, SaharaReporters and Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 presidential election has been arrested by security agents believed to be personnel of the State Security Service (SSS).

According to Premium Times, the publisher cum politician was taken into custody on Saturday morning.

In the early hours of Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1:25 am, Sowore tweeted to announce the presence of DSS men in his house.

A statement sent to the online news platform on Saturday, August 3, 2019, by an associate of the publisher states that Sowore was picked from his house.

The statement reads: “Operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested pro-democracy activist and the convener of #RevolutionNow Protests, Omoyele Sowore.

“It was gathered that Sowore was picked up at his apartment in the early hours of Saturday.

“Sowore posted a distress tweet at exactly 1:25 am with an eyewitness confirming that his phone was forcefully taken from him.

The tweet read, ” DSS invades Sowore’s”.

“He also tweeted ” Ja p”, confirming his phone must have been seized while trying to raise the alarm about his arrest.

“His arrest and detention are not unconnected to #RevolutionNow, a series of planned protests against bad governance in Nigeria scheduled for August 5, 2019.

Details later…