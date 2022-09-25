RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

How bandits gunned down 15 worshippers inside Zamfara mosque

Nurudeen Shotayo

The bandits attacked the mosque during Juma'at prayer.

How bandits gunned down 15 worshippers inside Zamfara mosque. [Daily Trust]
How bandits gunned down 15 worshippers inside Zamfara mosque. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The incident occured in the Ruwan Jema community, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state on Friday, September 23, 2022.

How it happened: A publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, reported that the bandits stormed the mosque as worshippers gathered to observe Jumat prayer.

The bandits were said have opened fire on the hapless worshippers after invading the town riding motorcycles.

15 worshipers reportedly died on the spot while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The terrorists, who rode on motorcycles, invaded the mosque and opened fire on worshippers, leading to the death of 15 persons on the spot, while many other victims sustained various degrees of injuries,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

Resident gives account: According to a resident of the town, Usman Lawal, who also witnessed the incident, the bandits attack led to a stampede at the mosque.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Lawal said, “When they laid siege, the armed criminals stormed the mosque when the worshippers were observing Juma’at prayer. We were observing the last Rakaat when suddenly they started firing. Pandemonium broke out as every one was running for dear life.

“They opened fire on the worshippers, killing at least 13 people on the spot. Dozens of others were also injured in a stampede. The armed criminals also killed a number of residents they found in the surrounding bushes.

“The remains of the residents are being picked from the farms and their funeral prayer was slated for evening today. Bodies are still being picked from forest. Some of the injured victims are responding to treatments in medical facilities in Zamfara and neighbouring Sokoto state.

Mosque attacks in Zamfara: This is hardly the first time that criminals will attack a mosque in the North West state. The latest incident comes three weeks after bandits stormed a mosque in Zugu community, Gummi Local Government Area and abducted scores of worshippers.

Police keep mum: As of the time of filing this report, the Zamfara police hasn't made any official report to either deny or confirm the incident.

Calls and messages sent to the Zamfara police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, seeking comment on the attack were left unattended to.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How bandits gunned down 15 worshippers inside Zamfara mosque

How bandits gunned down 15 worshippers inside Zamfara mosque

ASUU should not be deregistered - NLC warns FG, writes Ngige

ASUU should not be deregistered - NLC warns FG, writes Ngige

Pipeline vandalism: NSCDC arrests over 400 suspects

Pipeline vandalism: NSCDC arrests over 400 suspects

APC receives scores of defectors from PDP, SDP in Oyo

APC receives scores of defectors from PDP, SDP in Oyo

Half of Sudan’s most vulnerable children could die without aid-UN

Half of Sudan’s most vulnerable children could die without aid-UN

Gridlock on Kaduna-Abuja highway has been resolved - Kaduna govt

Gridlock on Kaduna-Abuja highway has been resolved - Kaduna govt

No evidence of ISWAP or it’s operatives in Edo – State govt

No evidence of ISWAP or it’s operatives in Edo – State govt

Insecurity will end before end of year – Buhari assures Nigerians

Insecurity will end before end of year – Buhari assures Nigerians

Wike didn't say Tinubu offered him senatorial ticket - Governor's aide

Wike didn't say Tinubu offered him senatorial ticket - Governor's aide

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola and her housemaid. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Abuja lawyer arrested for beating police orderly who refused to do house chores

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Chris Ngige.

ASUU strike: We'll order vice-chancellors to reopen universities – FG