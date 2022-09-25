How bandits gunned down 15 worshippers inside Zamfara mosque

The incident occured in the Ruwan Jema community, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state on Friday, September 23, 2022.

How it happened: A publication focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, reported that the bandits stormed the mosque as worshippers gathered to observe Jumat prayer.

The bandits were said have opened fire on the hapless worshippers after invading the town riding motorcycles.

15 worshipers reportedly died on the spot while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The terrorists, who rode on motorcycles, invaded the mosque and opened fire on worshippers, leading to the death of 15 persons on the spot, while many other victims sustained various degrees of injuries,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

Resident gives account: According to a resident of the town, Usman Lawal, who also witnessed the incident, the bandits attack led to a stampede at the mosque.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Lawal said, “When they laid siege, the armed criminals stormed the mosque when the worshippers were observing Juma’at prayer. We were observing the last Rakaat when suddenly they started firing. Pandemonium broke out as every one was running for dear life.

“They opened fire on the worshippers, killing at least 13 people on the spot. Dozens of others were also injured in a stampede. The armed criminals also killed a number of residents they found in the surrounding bushes.

“The remains of the residents are being picked from the farms and their funeral prayer was slated for evening today. Bodies are still being picked from forest. Some of the injured victims are responding to treatments in medical facilities in Zamfara and neighbouring Sokoto state.”

Mosque attacks in Zamfara: This is hardly the first time that criminals will attack a mosque in the North West state. The latest incident comes three weeks after bandits stormed a mosque in Zugu community, Gummi Local Government Area and abducted scores of worshippers.

Police keep mum: As of the time of filing this report, the Zamfara police hasn't made any official report to either deny or confirm the incident.