House of Representatives to investigate alleged certificate racketeering by Nigerian students

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House mandated its Committee on University Education to investigate the matter and identify those involved.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep Abubakar Fulata (APC-Jigawa)at plenary in Abuja. Presenting the motion, Fulata, said that the country had been plagued by a scandal involving one Umar Audu, a journalist who went undercover to investigate a booming business in Benin Republic.

He added that Audu obtained a certificate and transcript from the Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies, ESGT, Cotonou, Benin Republic, and participated in the NYSC scheme within a month. He said that the Ministry of Education often authenticated certificates obtained outside the country before participation in the NYSC.

Adopting the motion, the House condemned in its entirety the act of certificate racketeering by Nigerian students in collusion with some officials MDAs. The House mandated its Committee on University Education to investigate the matter and identify those involved.

The House also mandated the committees to identify officials of MDAs and others involved and also identified the students that had benefited from such institutions and their campuses in Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

