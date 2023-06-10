Hoteliers groan, seek downward review of fuel price

Patrick Anyanwu, National President of NHA, said this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

NAN recalls that President Bola Tinubu had in his inaugural speech on May 29 stated that his administration would not continue to pay subsidy on petrol.

Following this announcement, the price of fuel skyrocketed from N185 to N488 per litre.

According to Anyanwu, this is alarming and federal government needs to promptly put measures in place that will ensure drastic reduction in fuel price.

“We support subsidy removal absolutely but the resultant effect is what we are against. We can’t continue in business with the hike in the price of fuel.

“Already, we are battling with the issue of multiple taxation, which we are still looking up to government to help us harmonise these taxes and here we are again with fuel hike.

“Our members from about 23 states have been calling me over this issue. We want President Bola Tinubu to do something on this promptly.

“We seek either total reversal of fuel price to what was obtainable before or a reduction to enable us operate well.

“Even with the previous N185 per litre, we were still trying to break even and stay in business,” he said.

Anyanwu said the development had thrown many hoteliers off balance as considerations of increasing accomodation rates was not feasible due to the fuel hike.

He said if the situation remains the same, hoteliers would have to engage in massive staff disengagement while many others would fold up their businesses.

According to him, the entire hospitality industry will be greatly affected, as there will be reduction in the quality of services being rendered in hotels.

“We want the presidency to know that there would definitely be huge loss of jobs if the price of fuel is not reviewed.

“Government must put into consideration the negative effect of this when the jobless youths engage in all forms of social vices,” he said.