Hoodlums burn down ex-governor's house — it all started with the death of a goat

Sewuese Anene, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Anene, who declined further comments on the incident, however, said that investigations were ongoing to unravel those behind the crime.

NAN reports that Aku served as governor of Benue between 1979 and 1984.

Deborah Aku, daughter of the ex governor, told NAN that police personnel rescued six of them from the building shortly before the hoodlums allegedly set the house on fire. She explained that the entire house, including properties worth millions, were burnt down.

Deborah said trouble began last month when one man came to the house with a cutlass and threatened to deal with them if any of his goats died again. According to her, the man claimed that he was told that his goat died after drinking water from the Aku's residence.

"My mum was not around, when she returned, we informed her of what happened and she reported the matter to the police. When the police first came, he resisted arrest, but was later arrested few days after.

"When he was arrested, his father mobilised his people, numbering over 50 to our house, accusing us of kidnapping his son.

"While they were in our house, they destroyed some things. When the police arrived, they arrested his father and later the matter was charged to court.

She said the judge, who granted them bail on April 2, adjourned the case to July 1, and directed they settle out of court.

"They promised bringing their lawyer for the settlement meeting only for us to be attacked again," she said.

According to her, the house was attacked between 7:00 am and 8:00 am on Monday, adding that all the six occupants were trapped inside the house.

"Over 30 of them besieged our home. When we noticed that their visit was not friendly, we locked all the doors and called the police. Before the police arrived, they started destroying the house, killed our dog, broke into the pig pen and took all the pigs. They also destroyed our mother's car.

"The police arrived and were able to rescue us. We left with the police with only what we were putting on. While we were on our way with the police, they set the house ablaze with everything inside. The police came in two trucks but the boys were many and even attacked them too.

"On Monday when the incident occurred, the police were only able to rescue us from the house before it was burnt down. If not for them, we would have probably being burnt inside the house.