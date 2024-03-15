ADVERTISEMENT
Here's what Obasanjo has to say about late Olubadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Obasanjo, the late Olubadan will be remembered as a foremost nationalist, patriot and custodian of cultural and traditional values.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Friday in Abeokuta, Obasanjo said the news was received with great shock and profound sadness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Oba Olalekan Balogun who is the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land, joined his ancestors on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Obasanjo who is currently in Baku, Azerbaijan, attending the 11th Global Baku Forum, said the late traditional ruler left enviable qualities, which clearly stood him out, including an impeccable record of incorruptible leadership.

The former president added that the late Olubadan’s contributions to the political, social and economic life of Ibadan, Oyo State and indeed, Nigeria, would remain indelible in the hearts of those who had interacted with him in politics and social-economic life.

“A decent and amiable gentleman; he commanded the respect and admiration of his peers and associates. Like most great leaders, he was all things to all men.

“To his family, he was a tower of strength and a committed provider.

“To his community of Ibadan, he was an early model in national leadership; to his Yoruba kinsmen, he was a worthy ambassador of all things noble about them.

“To the rest of Nigeria, he was a symbol of a nation’s epic struggle in self-discovery and self-actualisation,” Obasanjo said.

He added that the late traditional ruler gave his best while in the service of the nation with distinction and commitment to the high ideals of public service.

“This is particularly during his service as the senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The former President also said Oba Olalekan Balogun’s passage was like a dream, especially as he left at a crucial state in the nation’s history when his wise counsel and rich experience were greatly needed.

“I urge Governor Seyi Makinde, Olubadan-in-Council, all members of his immediate and extended family as well as the entire good people of Ibadanland, people of Oyo state at large to take solace in the worthy legacy and mark on the history of Nigeria he left behind.

“In fact, we ought to give gratitude to God for his worthy life.

“I pray that Almighty Allah will grant you all the strength to bear this great and irreparable loss. And may He grant the late Oba Al-Jannah Firdaus,” Obasanjo said.

