Here are the parameters FG wants you to use to judge Tinubu’s government

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy gave these parameters at a Podcast hosted by Bruit Costaud in collaboration with Ballard Partners of the U.S.A. in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed is the Managing Partner of Bruit Costard, a lobbyist and public relations firm and an affiliate of Ballard Partners.

“At the end of the day, Mr President will be judged on his ability to grow the economy, create employment, and reduce poverty.

“Within that context, he is going to be judged on inflation, stabilising the economy, increasing investment, government revenue, and managing government’s expenditure,’’ he said.

The minister also assured improved liquidity of foreign exchange in the market adding that the government would attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and bring people out of poverty.

He said the President was aware of the initial pains of the economic reforms being implemented and assured that the benefits would soon begin to show.

“Mr President is aware that his necessary reforms will come with some transition pains. Before the medicine takes effect, there is some bitterness.

“In recognising that, he has shown commitment to making sure he doesn’t leave the poor, vulnerable, weak in the society behind.

That is why there are take-off intervention programmes alongside the reform programmes.

“I must say his reforms are a whole package on the fiscal and monetary sides, that is stabilising the economy, the exchange rate, and providing the platform for the economy to grow again,’’ he said.

According to him, the President intervened in the agriculture sector by providing grains and fertilizer to farmers ahead of the dry season farming.

Edun said the Federal Government also ensured the cultivation of an extra 200,000 hectares of farmland for rice, wheat, cassava, and maize.

The minister said the President also recently released 42,000 metric tons of grains, and 60,000 metric tons of rice into the market.

