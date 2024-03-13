ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Here are the parameters FG wants you to use to judge Tinubu’s government

News Agency Of Nigeria

Edun said the President was aware of the initial pains of the economic reforms being implemented and assured that the benefits would soon begin to show.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency}
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency}

The Federal Government says President Bola Tinubu “will be judged by his ability to grow the nation’s economy, create employment, and reduce poverty.

Recommended articles

Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy gave these parameters at a Podcast hosted by Bruit Costaud in collaboration with Ballard Partners of the U.S.A. in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed is the Managing Partner of Bruit Costard, a lobbyist and public relations firm and an affiliate of Ballard Partners.

“At the end of the day, Mr President will be judged on his ability to grow the economy, create employment, and reduce poverty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Within that context, he is going to be judged on inflation, stabilising the economy, increasing investment, government revenue, and managing government’s expenditure,’’ he said.

The minister also assured improved liquidity of foreign exchange in the market adding that the government would attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and bring people out of poverty.

He said the President was aware of the initial pains of the economic reforms being implemented and assured that the benefits would soon begin to show.

“Mr President is aware that his necessary reforms will come with some transition pains. Before the medicine takes effect, there is some bitterness.

“In recognising that, he has shown commitment to making sure he doesn’t leave the poor, vulnerable, weak in the society behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is why there are take-off intervention programmes alongside the reform programmes.

“I must say his reforms are a whole package on the fiscal and monetary sides, that is stabilising the economy, the exchange rate, and providing the platform for the economy to grow again,’’ he said.

According to him, the President intervened in the agriculture sector by providing grains and fertilizer to farmers ahead of the dry season farming.

Edun said the Federal Government also ensured the cultivation of an extra 200,000 hectares of farmland for rice, wheat, cassava, and maize.

The minister said the President also recently released 42,000 metric tons of grains, and 60,000 metric tons of rice into the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edun said the measures were to alleviate food insecurity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the parameters FG wants you to use to judge Tinubu’s government

Here are the parameters FG wants you to use to judge Tinubu’s government

NAF says high cost of aviation fuel poses challenge to fight against terrorists

NAF says high cost of aviation fuel poses challenge to fight against terrorists

Remi Tinubu, FCTA distribute food items to lepers in Abaji, Kuje, Gwagwalada

Remi Tinubu, FCTA distribute food items to lepers in Abaji, Kuje, Gwagwalada

Ebonyi govt approves upgrade of 39 secondary schools to model colleges

Ebonyi govt approves upgrade of 39 secondary schools to model colleges

Lagos senator, Abiru emerges chairman of Southern Senators’ Forum

Lagos senator, Abiru emerges chairman of Southern Senators’ Forum

EU launches £40m education, youths empowerment scheme in 3 Northern states

EU launches £40m education, youths empowerment scheme in 3 Northern states

You still owe Nigerians some answers, Obi tackles Senate over budget padding saga

You still owe Nigerians some answers, Obi tackles Senate over budget padding saga

FG won't pay a dime as ransom to free abducted children - Tinubu

FG won't pay a dime as ransom to free abducted children - Tinubu

Bauchi Governor declares support for suspended lawmaker, Abdul Ningi

Bauchi Governor declares support for suspended lawmaker, Abdul Ningi

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Paul Omotosho is dead. [Punch]

Ekiti APC chairman, Omotoso is dead

'Joko’ charcoal stove [NAN]

Nigerians return to charcoal stoves, firewood as economy chokes

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k [Punch]

Reps want to increase fine for abusers of national flag from ₦100 to ₦100k