He is a seasoned banker and lawmaker - Sanwo-Olu celebrates Abiru at 60

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that Abiru contributed his quota to the growth and development of Lagos State as Commissioner for Finance between 2011 and 2013.

Abiru, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, clocks 60 on March 25.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, described Abiru as a seasoned banker, administrator and lawmaker. He said that the senator had used his various positions for the progress of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor said that Abiru had contributed his quota to the growth and development of Lagos State as Commissioner for Finance between 2011 and 2013, and now as a two-term Senator, representing the people of Lagos East Senatorial District.

On behalf of my darling wife, Ibijoke, the government and the people of Lagos State, as well as leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress, I congratulate Senator Tokunbo Abiru on his Diamond Jubilee celebration.

“Senator Abiru has displayed excellent leadership in the banking sector. He showed leadership during his tenure as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited before he left the bank to become the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, Senator Abiru brought many positive reforms to the Ministry of Finance in the State.

“Abiru has contributed immensely to the legislative business in the Red Chamber.

“As he celebrates his 60th birthday, I pray that God will increase him in good health to enable him render more service to humanity, Lagos State and Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu said.

