Hardship: Abiodun to begin sale of rice to Ogun residents at 50% discount

Nurudeen Shotayo

Governor Abiodun said the sale exercise will commence with Ogun civil servants to put public servants back in the position they were before the inflation.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun [Twitter:@dabiodunMFR]
He made this known while speaking at the special Iftar (Breaking of Fast) organised for the League of Imams and Alfas in the state at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, on Tuesday, March 27, 2024.

Governor Abiodun noted that the sale exercise would begin with public servants across the board. He explained that the move was inspired by the desire of his administration to restore the purchasing power of public servants.

“We have decided to commence the sale of rice. We will be selling it at the rate of 50% of the actual price.

“We are going to commence with our civil servants. All our public servants across the board will buy rice at half the price.

“What is the reason behind selling to them? What we are trying to do is put them in the position they were before the inflation. The purchasing power that they seem to have lost because of inflation, we are putting them back in that position,” he said.

Abiodun also stated that a committee had been put in place to oversee the sale exercise to the residents, adding that selling at 50% discounts would allow his administration the latitude to continue to buy more to be sold to the public.

“We have set up a committee. That committee has come up with the modalities on how we will sell the grain so there won’t be issues.

“We want to sustain this. If we say we want to be giving it to people as a gift, very soon, we won’t be able to sustain it. But, if we sell at the price it was sold before it became expensive, it will allow us to use the money to buy more and continue to sell.

“For those we know can’t afford to buy, those we call the poor, the elderly and the vulnerable, we will be giving them the rice free of charge,” the Governor concluded.

