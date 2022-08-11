RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen kill immigration officer, injure 2 others in Jigawa

The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has said that suspected bandits have killed one of its officers and injured two others in Birniwa Local Government Area of the state.

The NIS Comptroller in the state, ACG Ismail Abba, confirmed this when he briefed newsmen about the incident in Dutse on Wednesday.

Abba said the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 11:20 p.m., when the bandits attacked one of its patrol bases on Birniwa-Galadi axis.

“The bandits arrived at the base on two motorcycles, one is carrying three persons and the other one is carrying two persons.

“Immediately on arrival, they opened fire on the Immigration staff on patrol, which resulted in the death of one of the staff named Abdullahi Mohammed (CIA) and another two of the team members sustained serious bullet wound; they are Abba Musa Kiyawa (DSI) and Zubairu Garba (AII).

“As a result of heavy exchange of fire, the bandits fled into the bush and abandoned their motorcycles and handset (Techno T5 mobile phone).

“The 2 motorcycles are Bajaj with chassis no: MD2A18AXS7MWK81092 and Royal with chassis no: RY157FMINILI2607, all now in our custody,” Abba said.

The comptroller added the injured staff were taken to hospital for medication and observation, while the deceased officer had been buried.

According to him, the abandoned motorcycles and mobile phone will be handed over to police for further investigation and action.

Abba, however, said three of the six-member gang escaped the attack unhurt.

“I must commend the officers for their gallantry in repelling the attackers that made them to take to their heels and abandoned their motorcycles and phone.

“This shows that the NIS is willing and ever ready to defend the nation and will not relent in the fight against crimes in the state,” Abba said.

He alleged that the suspects were believed to have come from neighbouring Niger Republic.

“It's just a two kilometre distance between the scene of the incident and a village in Niger.

“Also, from the time we recovered the bandits’ abandoned phone, we received about 10 calls most of which are Niger numbers,” he said.

The immigration chief, therefore, urged residents of the state to avail the command with prompt and vital information of suspicious persons in their communities.

