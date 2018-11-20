Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gunmen kidnap Plateau traditional ruler

Gunmen kidnap Plateau traditional ruler

The monarch was moved to an undisclosed location after he was abducted around 10 pm on Monday.

  • Published:
Gunmen kidnap Plateau traditional ruler play Gunman (image used for illustrative purpose) (Guardian)

The traditional ruler of Dorock Kingdom, David Dongbam, has been abducted by unknown gunment in Shandam local government area of Plateau State.

According to a statement signed by Terna Tyopev, the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, the second-class traditional ruler was abducted at his residence in Shandam on Monday, November 19, 2018.

He said the monarch was moved to an undisclosed location after he was abducted around 10 pm on Monday.

He assured the public that the command is working tirelessly to rescue the traditional ruler from his abductors.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 New terrorist group rises in northeast regionbullet
2 Canada rejects 70.7% of Nigerian asylum seekers who crossed bordersbullet
3 EFCC loses equipment worth millions as fire destroys storage roombullet

Related Articles

Ekiti PDP lawmaker, Adedeji, dies days after he was shot by gunmen
Army says missing Major-General Alkali was killed by protesting youths in Jos
In Jos How an Army General's disappearance led to troubling discoveries in a pond
Nigerian News Roundup Plateau bloodbath, Sanwo-Olu takeover and other stories of the week
In Plateau 2-year-old boy, 8 other children below 12 among 18 killed in brutal attack
In Plateau Renewed Jos violence claims lives of 2 UNIJOS students, others
In Plateau Family of 8 wiped out, 10 others killed by men in black suspected to be herdsmen
UNIJOS University confirms 1 student killed, 1 missing after gunmen attacked hostel

Local

Fashola gives reasons South West will re-elect Buhari
Ex-UK Secretary warns international investors to be careful about investing in Buhari's Nigeria
Abdulsalami Abubakar thanks Jonathan for conceding defeat in 2015
Abdulsalami Abubakar thanks Jonathan for conceding defeat in 2015
Army kill 8 bandits
Bandits on the run in North-West leaving behind 24 AK 47 rifles
Gunmen kidnap Catholic Priest for 2nd time in 10 months
Gunmen kidnap Plateau traditional ruler
X
Advertisement