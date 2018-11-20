Gunmen kidnap Plateau traditional ruler

news

The traditional ruler of Dorock Kingdom, David Dongbam, has been abducted by unknown gunment in Shandam local government area of Plateau State.

According to a statement signed by Terna Tyopev, the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, the second-class traditional ruler was abducted at his residence in Shandam on Monday, November 19, 2018.

He said the monarch was moved to an undisclosed location after he was abducted around 10 pm on Monday.

He assured the public that the command is working tirelessly to rescue the traditional ruler from his abductors.