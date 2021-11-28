RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gumi: Bandits commit terrorism, but they’re not terrorists

Authors:

bayo wahab

Gumi identified "extra judicial killings of Fulani" as the main factor fueling banditry in Nigeria.

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi is an influential cleric in Kaduna State. (Punch)
Sheikh Abubakar Gumi is an influential cleric in Kaduna State. (Punch)

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi says bandits are committing terrorism but they are not terrorists.

Recommended articles

The cleric said this in an interview he granted Daily Trust before a Federal High Court in Abuja declared bandits as terrorists on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Gumi believes the call to declare bandits as terrorists was driven by prejudice and bigotry.

He said, “That is unfortunately driven by prejudice and bigotry. IPOB is an organization, it does not mean Igbo. Boko Haram is an organization and it does not mean Kanuri.

“So you can declare Boko Haram terrorists, you can declare IPOB terrorists. In this case what are you going to declare terrorists?

“Bandit is a vague description. What are you declaring? You want to say herdsmen are terrorists? That is one. Secondly, IPOB now is declared a terrorist, how has it changed? America, European Union, everywhere did not recognized that declaration.

“They have not sanctioned them, stopped them from travelling, contributing money, probably because they are not us, they are them.

“And in this case, if you say Fulani herdsmen are terrorist because that is the only words you say, you cannot say bandits are terrorists, bandits commit terrorism but they are not terrorists.”

The cleric also identified "extra judicial killings of Fulani" as the main factor fueling banditry in Nigeria.

He said, “An innocent Fulani man can be apprehended on suspicion and he will lose his cattle, the same way an innocent man will be kidnapped by bandits and he will lose his possession.

“So all the people holding guns are now liable to exploit and extort people, either on the government side or the…”

“In fact they are justifying what they are doing from the experience of their own people at the hands of the rogue security agents.

“I don’t say all the security are like that but from the rogue ones we have and with that experience they said ‘okay we are revenging’ and that is why they don’t have any remorse for committing any of these crimes”.

He added that security agents had at some point committed genocide against Fulani’s herdsmen.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gumi: Bandits commit terrorism, but they’re not terrorists

Gumi: Bandits commit terrorism, but they’re not terrorists

Renowned businessman, Sani Buhari dies at 89 in Dubai

Renowned businessman, Sani Buhari dies at 89 in Dubai

'There was no gun duel,' Army, police dismiss reported clash in Imo

'There was no gun duel,' Army, police dismiss reported clash in Imo

COVID-19: NCDC registers 58 new infections, zero death

COVID-19: NCDC registers 58 new infections, zero death

PDP members in Enugu send SOS to Gov Ugwuanyi over party leaders' high-handedness

PDP members in Enugu send SOS to Gov Ugwuanyi over party leaders' high-handedness

China to deepen ties with Nigeria on sports, says Envoy

China to deepen ties with Nigeria on sports, says Envoy

Buhari urges universities to use FG interventions to boost research activities

Buhari urges universities to use FG interventions to boost research activities

'I didn't want to contest,' Ortom narrates how God asked him to seek re-election in 2019

'I didn't want to contest,' Ortom narrates how God asked him to seek re-election in 2019

Omicron Variant: FG advised to ban travels from South Africa

Omicron Variant: FG advised to ban travels from South Africa

Trending

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]