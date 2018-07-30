Pulse.ng logo
Group says FG allegedly behind move to impeach Benue Governor

  • Published:
The Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum has alleged the move to impeach the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has the backing of the Federal Government. play

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state

(NewsWatchTimesNG)

The group also said that Buhari should be blamed if there is a breakdown of law and order in Benue state.

This is coming on the heels of reports that eight out of 30 lawmakers in the Benue state Assembly issued a notice of impeachment to Governor Ortom.

The forum also called on the international community to call the Buhari led administration to order.

According to Daily Post, they also said that the incident in Benue is a ‘throwback to full blown dictatorship and the dark days of putting human beings in crate.’

The statement reads:

It has been reported that a ruthless and desperate plot was hatched this morning which involved drafting policemen from Abuja and neighbouring states to force the majority 22 members of the State Assembly out of the Assembly complex to pave way for the impeached Speaker,Hon Terkimbi Ikyange and six others to sit.

The gangsteric operations which was said to have been led by Benue State AC OPS,Emmanuel Adesina saw the minority members sitting without the mace and the clerk of the Assembly, suspending the majority 22 members and serving impeachment notice on Governor Ortom

It is shameful that President Buhari who realised after about four months that his Inspector General of Police did not obey his directive to go and secure lives in Benue State and has done nothing to him is so eager to deploy policemen to the State to enforce illegality for political calculations.

We are worried that till date the President and his security team have yet to bring anybody to book for the killing of hundreds of people in Benue. They have only been putting pressure on the governor to suspend the anti-open grazing law and cede land for imperialistic and land -grabbing notion of ranches.

It is equally embarrassing that a supposed democratic government would resort to thuggish tactics where political engagement is needed .

This is a throwback to full blown dictatorship and the dark days of putting human beings in crate.

We want to let President Buhari know in advance that he will be held responsible for any breakdown of law and and order in Benue and any possible loss of lives .

ALSO READ: Saraki, Dogara condemn impeachment move against Benue Governor

We call on the international community to pay particular attention to the on-going subversion of the democratic process in Benue by the Buhari government.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Benue at this dark moment as evil walks on four legs across their state.

They must not flinch or surrender as this shall come to pass.

PDP Reps threaten Buhari

Also, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives have threatened to frustrate any request that Buhari will send to the National Assembly if he does not look into the impeachment move.

The PDP caucus members also condemned the plot by the eight lawmakers, describing it as a violation of the constitution.

