ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gowon tells Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu, says results take time

Ima Elijah

Gowon reiterated his confidence in President Tinubu's ability to address the nation's challenges.

Gen Yakubu Gowon [The Guardian Nigeria]
Gen Yakubu Gowon [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, Gowon expressed the need for understanding and perseverance amid criticism of the government's performance.

General Gowon urged President Tinubu not to be deterred by public scrutiny, citing his own experience of facing criticism during his leadership, notably during the Nigerian Civil War era.

Reflecting on his tenure, Gowon noted that effective governance often requires time and perseverance to yield tangible results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging the inevitability of criticism for leaders, Gowon underscored the importance of allowing room for progress and recognising the complexities inherent in governance.

He encouraged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive, emphasising that significant challenges cannot be resolved overnight.

Drawing parallels between his own leadership challenges and the current situation, Gowon recalled facing pressure and skepticism during the Nigerian Civil War but ultimately achieving success through perseverance and strategic planning.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG 'cashing out' from dollar rise against naira, Ndume claims

FG 'cashing out' from dollar rise against naira, Ndume claims

Couples should think twice before having more kids - Social analyst advises

Couples should think twice before having more kids - Social analyst advises

Gowon tells Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu, says results take time

Gowon tells Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu, says results take time

SSANU begs Tinubu to pay 4-month salaries Buhari withheld over 2022 strike

SSANU begs Tinubu to pay 4-month salaries Buhari withheld over 2022 strike

Public toilet operators increase charges by 100%

Public toilet operators increase charges by 100%

Sunday Igboho of Yoruba Nation returns to Nigeria

Sunday Igboho of Yoruba Nation returns to Nigeria

Senator Girei calls on Tinubu for local government autonomy restoration

Senator Girei calls on Tinubu for local government autonomy restoration

This is unequivocally intolerable - Obi condemns 'humiliating' arrest of LP National Chairman

This is unequivocally intolerable - Obi condemns 'humiliating' arrest of LP National Chairman

Lagos deputy guber candidate who contested with Gbadebo dumps Labour Party

Lagos deputy guber candidate who contested with Gbadebo dumps Labour Party

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]

Police inspector dismissed in Rivers for kidnapping and $3,000 extortion

House of Reps Committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account [Punch]

House of Reps committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata [Daily Trust]

Nothing is working, citizens are unhappy, parliamentary system will make Nigeria great - Dantata

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters