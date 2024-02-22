Gowon tells Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu, says results take time

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, Gowon expressed the need for understanding and perseverance amid criticism of the government's performance.

General Gowon urged President Tinubu not to be deterred by public scrutiny, citing his own experience of facing criticism during his leadership, notably during the Nigerian Civil War era.

Reflecting on his tenure, Gowon noted that effective governance often requires time and perseverance to yield tangible results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging the inevitability of criticism for leaders, Gowon underscored the importance of allowing room for progress and recognising the complexities inherent in governance.

He encouraged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive, emphasising that significant challenges cannot be resolved overnight.