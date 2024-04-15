Steer clear of corrupt politicians, don't let them destroy you - Nwifuru advises judge

Nwifuru advised on Sunday at Umuogudu-Akpu Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state at a Thanksgiving Mass organised by Ogbuinya to mark his elevation to the apex court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ogbuinya was sometime in March elevated to the Judgeship of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“I charge you, the newly elevated Justice Ogbuinya, to steer clear of corrupt politicians.

“Let us allow the judges to do their work. Let us strive to make our judges comfortable and truly independent. Don’t allow the politicians to destroy you,” the governor said.

Nwifuru, however, commended the nation’s judiciary for living up to its calling as the last hope of the common man. He called for adequate funding of the judiciary for an improved justice delivery system.

According to him, unless there is adequate attention to increased funding of the judiciary, the dispensation of justice will be adversely affected.

“There is need for increased remuneration of the judges for effective justice delivery,” he stated.