ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Adeleke says the media is a major partner in his achievements

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke noted that his administration created and maintained a strong partnership with the media.

Gov Ademola Adeleke [PeoplesGazette]
Gov Ademola Adeleke [PeoplesGazette]

Recommended articles

Adeleke said this while playing host to members of management of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) led by its Managing Director, Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, at the Government House in Osogbo.

The governor said that his administration created and maintained a strong partnership with the media.

"Ours is a media-friendly regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We emphasised regular and detailed communication with the public and stakeholders.

"I have a very strong media team that markets the truth about the huge successes our government is recording.

“The media is a major partner in our achievements. On this note, I convey our appreciation to our media partners.

“Your support is a source of encouragement for me and my team,” he said.

Adeleke, while congratulating Ali on his appointment as the managing director of NAN, said his administration remained open to partnership with the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know your reach and capacity. We have great content which will also underline the importance of your various platforms,” he stated.

In his remarks, Ali commended the governor on his various infrastructure projects across the state.

I notice since our arrival how under your watch, Osun and especially Osogbo, has become a construction site.

"We notice road rehabilitation and expansion of roads going on in virtually all the parts of the metropolis, so for that we congratulate you.

"In the first 100 days when you took charge, we have seen the amount of work you have done and months later, we have seen the amount of work you have done in terms of road infrastructure,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He solicited for partnership with the state government, saying NAN has great capacity in terms of reach.

"We pride ourselves as the biggest on the continent of Africa, it is not by accident. We are virtually everywhere.

"We have correspondents in all the states, including some districts.

"We have 12 zonal offices, 36 state offices and we have offices beyond the shores of Nigeria.

"We are the only news agency from West Africa resident in the United Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you go to the UN, go to Johannesburg, Addis Ababa and Abidjan, you find the News Agency of Nigeria there.

"If you talk to us, Your Excellency, you are talking to the rest of Nigeria.

"Others come to us for news content because over the years we have developed that niche.

“At the dawn of social media where it is an all-camera affair, we at the News Agency of Nigeria pride ourselves on being factual, authentic and reporting without prejudice to anyone, political differences notwithstanding.

“We report what is true, we never for a moment report what is untrue or false.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So in us, you will find a ready partner."

He urged the governor to take advantage of the agency’s bouquet of products, including the general news service and PR Wire among others. Ali also appreciated the governor for taking time out of his tight schedule to host his team.

“We appreciate your very busy schedule and for finding time to fast-track our meeting today.

"It underscores your commitment, understanding and appreciation of the important role of the media as the fourth estate of the realm.

“Only a leader who is aware of the important role of the media will find time to fast-track this meeting with NAN,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

Ondo APC mourns Akintelure, gubernatorial aspirant, after sudden demise

As Honduras president, Hernandez helped smuggle cocaine to US

As Honduras president, Hernandez helped smuggle cocaine to US

Nigerians must do their best for country's progress - Ex-Buhari Aide

Nigerians must do their best for country's progress - Ex-Buhari Aide

US governor bans children under 14 from having social media accounts

US governor bans children under 14 from having social media accounts

Governor Adeleke says the media is a major partner in his achievements

Governor Adeleke says the media is a major partner in his achievements

Tinubu plans CNG initiative to ease Nigerians' burdens of fuel subsidy removal

Tinubu plans CNG initiative to ease Nigerians' burdens of fuel subsidy removal

Kidnapped Edo PDP chairman regains freedom after 10 days in captivity

Kidnapped Edo PDP chairman regains freedom after 10 days in captivity

Ondo APC governorship aspirant Paul Akintelure is dead

Ondo APC governorship aspirant Paul Akintelure is dead

7 things to know about Bassirou Faye, youngest elected president in Africa

7 things to know about Bassirou Faye, youngest elected president in Africa

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wike set to use ₦1.15trn to transform FCT, rural communities for better living

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State.

Governor Idris plans to transform political thugs into employers of labour

HPV Vaccine administered in secondary schools [Punch Newspapers]

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu in court on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. [AriseTV]

Nnamdi Kanu prefers to be sent to Kuje prison instead of DSS facility