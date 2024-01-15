ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governor Yusuf to establish security trust fund for families of fallen heroes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The fund will also be used in keeping the state safe and providing the teeming youth with jobs that would take them away from all forms of social vices.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf
Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf

Recommended articles

Yusuf stated this at the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration on Monday in Kano. He said that his administration would be inviting eminent personalities in the state to support the government in the establishment of the trust fund.

According to him, fund will also be used in keeping the state safe and providing the teeming youth with jobs that would take them away from all forms of social vices.

“We are determined to ensure that Kano remains peaceful and safe, and my administration will leave no stone unturned to actualise this noble dream,” he said. On the families of the fallen heroes, the governor said his administration would continue to give priority to their welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further stated that families of the fallen heroes would also benefit from the palliatives that would be distributed to the people of the state.

“During the distribution of palliative in the state, I have instructed the committee to extend the gesture to the families of the fallen heroes,” he stated.

The governor said that his administration would continue to work with security agencies in protecting the lives and property of residents of the state.

“Anything the security agencies require to do their jobs, we are ready to come in and support them to perform optimally,” he noted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero and some other dignitaries witnessed the wreath-laying at the Fallen Heroes Centre, located at Zaria road in Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN also reports that the armed forces remembrance day is celebrated globally to recognise and appreciate the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces to ensure peace and unity.

In Nigeria, January 15 is set aside annually to honour the fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the First and Second World Wars, Nigerian civil war, peace missions and various internal security operations.

The event is also used to honour the war veterans who are still alive and as a medium of soliciting financial, moral and material support for the families of the fallen heroes

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Workers cry over delay in payment of ₦35k wage award Tinubu promised them

Workers cry over delay in payment of ₦35k wage award Tinubu promised them

A Fresh Face for Edo's Future: Olumide Akpata brings a transformative vision

A Fresh Face for Edo's Future: Olumide Akpata brings a transformative vision

Imo Governor Uzodimma sworn in for 2nd term with Tinubu, Obasanjo present

Imo Governor Uzodimma sworn in for 2nd term with Tinubu, Obasanjo present

Tinubu inaugurates renovated, renamed Sam Mbakwe International Airport Road

Tinubu inaugurates renovated, renamed Sam Mbakwe International Airport Road

Tinubu graces Uzodimma's 2nd term inauguration in Owerri

Tinubu graces Uzodimma's 2nd term inauguration in Owerri

Governor Aiyedatiwa disburses ₦30m loan to 66 widows of fallen heroes

Governor Aiyedatiwa disburses ₦30m loan to 66 widows of fallen heroes

Governor Yusuf to establish security trust fund for families of fallen heroes

Governor Yusuf to establish security trust fund for families of fallen heroes

Akwa Ibom APC Chieftain urges Eno to reconcile with opposition after Supreme Court win

Akwa Ibom APC Chieftain urges Eno to reconcile with opposition after Supreme Court win

Nyesom Wike orders crackdown on street light vandals in Abuja

Nyesom Wike orders crackdown on street light vandals in Abuja

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) [Tribune]

Wike urges Abuja businesses to comply with tax deadline

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]

Gov Zulum says axle load exceeding 100 tonnes on Maiduguri road is an economic sabotage

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. [Pulse]

Gov Diri commends Nigerian Army’s contribution to peace, security in Bayelsa

General Officer Commanding (GOC) the division, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam [NAN]

Nigerian Army destroys 233 illegal refineries in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Rivers - GOC