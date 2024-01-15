Governor Yusuf to establish security trust fund for families of fallen heroes

Yusuf stated this at the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration on Monday in Kano. He said that his administration would be inviting eminent personalities in the state to support the government in the establishment of the trust fund.

According to him, fund will also be used in keeping the state safe and providing the teeming youth with jobs that would take them away from all forms of social vices.

“We are determined to ensure that Kano remains peaceful and safe, and my administration will leave no stone unturned to actualise this noble dream,” he said. On the families of the fallen heroes, the governor said his administration would continue to give priority to their welfare.

He further stated that families of the fallen heroes would also benefit from the palliatives that would be distributed to the people of the state.

“During the distribution of palliative in the state, I have instructed the committee to extend the gesture to the families of the fallen heroes,” he stated.

The governor said that his administration would continue to work with security agencies in protecting the lives and property of residents of the state.

“Anything the security agencies require to do their jobs, we are ready to come in and support them to perform optimally,” he noted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero and some other dignitaries witnessed the wreath-laying at the Fallen Heroes Centre, located at Zaria road in Kano.

NAN also reports that the armed forces remembrance day is celebrated globally to recognise and appreciate the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces to ensure peace and unity.

In Nigeria, January 15 is set aside annually to honour the fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the First and Second World Wars, Nigerian civil war, peace missions and various internal security operations.