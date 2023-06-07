The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Sule appoints 7 new Permanent Secretaries

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor approved the appointment in furtherance of his quest to reposition the state civil service for improved productivity.

Governor Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]
Governor Abdullahi Sule. [Twitter/@NasarawaGovt]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Abigail Waya, Acting Head of Civil Service in the state, on Wednesday in Lafia.

Waya said that the governor approved the appointment in furtherance of his quest to reposition the state civil service for improved productivity.

She listed the appointees to include Abubakar Abdullahi, Rabiu Ashuku, Isaac Danladi, Belinda Oyigbenu, Garba Muhammad, Edward Daudu and Khadija Oshafu.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the new appointees are to fill the vacancies created by the recent retirement of some permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

Waya said the appointees would be inaugurated on a date to be announced later.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu swears in George Akume as SGF

Tinubu swears in George Akume as SGF

Gov. Sule appoints 7 new Permanent Secretaries

Gov. Sule appoints 7 new Permanent Secretaries

Tinubu accepted all our demands – TUC reveals details of meeting

Tinubu accepted all our demands – TUC reveals details of meeting

NEMA receives 108 stranded Nigerians from Libya

NEMA receives 108 stranded Nigerians from Libya

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

NLC condenms ruling of National Industrial Court against workers

NLC condenms ruling of National Industrial Court against workers

Be good ambassadors, pray for Nigeria – Gov. Yahaya urges intending pilgrims

Be good ambassadors, pray for Nigeria – Gov. Yahaya urges intending pilgrims

Ekiti Gov.’s wife advocates special fund for indigent patients

Ekiti Gov.’s wife advocates special fund for indigent patients

'Only God enthrones the king' - Yari still eyeing senate president seat

'Only God enthrones the king' - Yari still eyeing senate president seat

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Fuel scarcity

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle