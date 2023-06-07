Gov. Sule appoints 7 new Permanent Secretaries

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Abigail Waya, Acting Head of Civil Service in the state, on Wednesday in Lafia.

Waya said that the governor approved the appointment in furtherance of his quest to reposition the state civil service for improved productivity.

She listed the appointees to include Abubakar Abdullahi, Rabiu Ashuku, Isaac Danladi, Belinda Oyigbenu, Garba Muhammad, Edward Daudu and Khadija Oshafu.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the new appointees are to fill the vacancies created by the recent retirement of some permanent secretaries in the state civil service.