Gov Ododo expresses shock after bandits killed over 25 Kogi residents

He promised immediate intervention by his administration to forestall a reoccurrence of the unfortunate situation.

“I am assuring the citizens that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will be brought to justice soon.

“Already, security agencies are on the trail of the assailants whose acts of mindless cowardice resulted in the destruction of lives and property in the area,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor has sent a delegation led by the state Deputy Governor Elder Joel Oyibo-Salifu on a condolence visit to the area.

According to him, the kinetic and non-kinetic measures deployed by the state government have led to relative stability in the Omala Local Government Area until the recent escalation of the conflict.

He further promised to deploy a detachment of the recently established Metropolitan Quick Response to the area to complement the existing security architecture in Omala LGA.

Ododo, however, commiserated with relatives of those killed in the crisis and promised that the government would provide support for those injured and others whose houses were destroyed in the attack.

Bandits reportedly killed at least 25 people and wounded an unspecified number of others in the LGA on April 4.

ADVERTISEMENT