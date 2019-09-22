The governor gave the assurance on Sunday at the 30th Memorial Day in honour of late Prof. Ambrose Alli, held in Emaudo, Ekpoma, in Esan West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alli was a former governor of the old Bendel State, now comprising of Delta and Edo States.

Obaseki said that part of the measures include the restructuring of the state’s security architecture.

“I want residents of the state to be rest assured that we are dealing with the issue of banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges in the state.

“We are registering local vigilantes in the villages; we are training them and giving them communication gadget for easy communication,” Obasaki said.

Rev. Francis Omonlumen, of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Emaudo, called on the governor to ensure that insecurity in the state is addressed as a matter of priority.

Omonlumen said that if farmers cannot cultivate their land without fear of being attacked or kidnapped, there would be famine in the state.

“Let me appeal to all our leaders to help tackle kidnapping in our various states. The insecurity is not going to help us as a nation, but rather, it would make us poorer,” he said.

The clergy called on Obaseki to do all in his power to stop the menace of kidnapping, so that the people can go about their legitimate businesses without fear of being killed or kidnapped.

“I assure you of our prayers as you take steps to tackle this ugly menace,” Omonlumen said.