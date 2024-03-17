ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Mutfwang wants Dariye to forgive those who murdered his father

News Agency Of Nigeria

In his vote of thanks, Dariye expressed gratitude for the show of solidarity and love by the governor to him and his family, saying he did not take it for granted.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]
Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]

The funeral rites for the late Pa Dariye Defyan, who was kidnapped and gruesomely murdered in 2020, took place in Mushere, Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA), of Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Defwan, who was aged 98, father of Dariye, was buried alongside his wife, Ma Saratu Defyan, who passed on January 28, at the age of 92

Mutfwang, while commiserating with the family members, urged them to let forgiveness take its course as they committed the remains of Pa and Ma Defwan to Mother Earth.

“We pray that the good Lord will grant Chief Dariye and the entire members of the Dariye family the fortitude to bear this great loss, especially considering the circumstances in which his father was killed.

“Death will always remain painful, It will always create a void in our lives, but life must go on, I pray that God will comfort your heart and God will grant you the spirit of forgiveness because if you don’t forgive, you will not heal.

“I pray that God will work in your heart, especially given the fact that some people associated with the death of your father are members of this community, we must not lose sight of the bigger picture.

“We always trust God that in spite of the injuries a few cause us, we must continue to fight for the unity of our land, God has already elevated you, you are already a statesman on the Plateau, and that will never change.

“Therefore, God will grant you a large heart to be able to carry everybody along, including those who have hurt you, I know that God will grant you that grace,” Mutfwang said.

The governor, who reiterated the core values he had been promoting since his assumption of office, said that only unity and peace could guarantee the prosperity of the state and its people.

“For us as the people of Plateau State, we continue to pray that the spirit of our brother’s keeper will continue to engulf our hearts.

“Three things that I have always mentioned, that are my passion for Plateau, are that the peace we have been known for, may God restore it in its fullness. Secondly, that plateau will be truly united, there will be no differences because of the tribe.

“The truth about it is that when we go backwards and trace our origins, we are actually all members of one family.

“For the Church, I want to plead with our leaders to show the way to restoring true unity in the body of Christ. That is the only way we can attain the third objective, which is prosperity, because without peace, without unity there can be no prosperity.

“We do not deserve to be ranked among the poorest states in Nigeria, and by the grace of God, we will work assiduously to ensure that the narrative is reversed,” he said.

In his vote of thanks, Dariye expressed gratitude for the show of solidarity and love by the governor to him and his family, saying he did not take it for granted.

