Gov. Mbah assures assembly members elect of healthy working relationship

Mbah said this on Thursday while declaring open a 3-Day pre-inauguration workshop for the 24 members-elect organised by the management of the house in Enugu.

He told the members-elect that both the executive and the legislature owed the people of the state good governance and dividends of democracy.

“The people expect quality service from all of us and we must be ready to deliver.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The executive under my leadership will work in collaboration with all arms of government to deliver good governance to our people, ” he said.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai, the governor said the workshop was very instructive and commended the clerk of the assembly for the initiative.

He also congratulated the members elect and urged them to always think of the state first before other considerations.

Speaking, the clerk of assembly, Dr Emma Udaya, said the initiative was to acquaint the incoming legislators with legislative procedures.

“To expose members elect to legislative procedures and to build a crop of ardent legislators that will intensify the business of lawmaking and leguslative advocacy for good governance, ” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that one of the objectives of the workshop was to provide participants with a holistic view of the legislative and governance architecture.

According to him, this includes the roles of other stakeholders involved in the process of lawmaking.

In an interview, a member elect repressing Igboeze South state constituency, Harrison Ogara, described the workshop as very important.

“Training is always essential before one embarks on an important task such as lawmaking,” he said.