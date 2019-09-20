The Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari has urged women in the state especially mothers to ensure proper home training for their children and wards to ensure a productive and crime-free society.

Masari made the call on Friday in Katsina at the opening of the 34th Annual National Conference of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN).

Represented by Alhaji Musa Rabiu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Establishment and Training, the governor urged FOMWAN to evolve ways of making women to shun drug abuse so as to serve as role models in the society.

He said that the family was the beginning of societal decency and development, saying, “ good home training will assist in reducing crime”

Masari stated that children with good home training and discipline grew up to be reasonable and responsible adults.

“Those children that come from home with good training usually shun committing social vices in the society.

“I advise you to use your Islamic and Western Education to introduce new methods of home training in order to reduce crimes in our state and the country at large,” he

The governor stated that the input of mothers was highly needed in instilling discipline in children, especially with the rise in crime such as kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry.

Earlier, Hajiya Halimah Jibril, National President, FOMWAN, urged Nigerians to support activities that were capable of protecting the natural environment.

She said that anti-natural environment activities such as felling of trees were dangerous and capable of causing environmental degradation.

“Some trees have medicinal content and values, they also have their economic importance, these were given to humans by God.

“Anybody who cuts down one tree should plant at least five or ten in order to save the society from environmental hazard,” She said.

NAN reports that the theme for this year’s event is “Environmental Management: Implications For National Development”