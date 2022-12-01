In a remark while signing the bill at the Government House, Umuahia, Ikpeazu said that the state government would continue to apply good reason and common sense in the discharge of its obligations to the citizenry.
Gov. Ikpeazu signs female persons inheritance of property bill into law
Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has signed the Females Persons Inheritance of Property Bill into law to boost female inheritance rights in the state.
Recommended articles
He also said that it had become unacceptable to continue “to treat women as second class citizens in their own families”.
The governor commended the House of Assembly for the courage and efforts applied in facilitating the passage of the bill.
He described the law as “historic, positively disruptive and capable of setting our society on the path of equal opportunities and sustainable development”.
According to him, the new law can be described as the most important legislation passed by the seventh Assembly.
He congratulated Abia women on the feat and assured them of government’s support in protecting the interest of the female folks.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng