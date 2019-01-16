Speaking during the occasion in Government House Umuahia, the governor said that the gesture was part of the state government’s efforts towards deepening quality and reducing the cost of healthcare services.

The governor said that the inauguration of the agency’s board was aimed at aligning Abia with the Federal Government’s policy towards making health care available and accessible.

He expressed confidence that members of the board would live up to expectation and make Abia a focal state, with respect to domesticating government’s health policies and initiatives.

Responding , Prof Mkpa Mkpa , the Chairman of the Board said that healthcare was one of the cardinal goals of Abia government.

Mkpa promised to put to ensure that the board under his watch put in its best in transforming the healthcare delivery service.