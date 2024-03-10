ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Aliyu launches guards to fight banditry in Sokoto, seeks collaboration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor expressed concern over the frequent bandits’ attacks in the state, which according to him, resulted in casualties, displacement and abduction of people.

Gov Aliyu launches guards to fight banditry in Sokoto, seeks collaboration [NAN]
Gov Aliyu launches guards to fight banditry in Sokoto, seeks collaboration [NAN]

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State, on Saturday, appealed for collaborative efforts from Northern State Governors to tackle the lingering security challenges bedevilling the region.

Recommended articles

Aliyu made the plea at the inauguration of the Community Guards Corps (CGC) in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agile youths received three months of training organised by the state government in its efforts to tackle security challenges in the state.

The governor also inaugurated 30 Hilux vehicles and motorcycles alongside other working tools to be used by the corps towards successful operations across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aliyu identified collective action and support for conventional security agencies as crucial in addressing the national security challenges.

The governor expressed concern over the frequent bandits’ attacks in the state, which according to him, resulted in casualties, displacement and abduction of people.

Aliyu identified armed banditry as one of the challenges that stagnated the development of the northern region and appealed for collective action against the menace.

He said the initiative by different state governments was meant to complement the activities of statutory security agencies, saying that community policing remained the best strategy to edge out criminals.

”I want to assure the residents that we are on track and we will continue to fulfil our pledge toward ensuring a secured and habitable environment for all,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While assuring more support to CGC personnel, the governor tasked the corps with trust and selfless service to their nation.

In his remark, the Chairman of Northwest state governors and Katsina State governor, Dr Dikko Radda, admonished the trained community guards to be responsible, committed and fearless in the discharge of their duties.

Radda called on President Bola Tinubu to support the states that established CGC to effectively combat insecurity bedevilling their areas.

Special Guest, Retired Gen. Aliyu Gusau, described the initiative as commendable, adding that security issues are supposed to be a collective responsibility.

Gusau urged stakeholders to support the initiative to enable the corps to achieve the set goals and objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Sokoto state governor, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, commended the resilience of Gov. Aliyu in accomplishing his mission about the corps.

He also lauded his efforts in improving citizens’ well-being and encouraged him to sustain the tempo.

Wamakko described the collaboration of northern state governors as a struggle for the betterment of their people.

He enjoined the trained corps to uphold and justify the trust bestowed on them by ensuring diligent service to the state and the country at large.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, assured traditional rulers’ support to enable the corps to achieve the desired success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abubakar advised authorities to consider joining kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in confronting security challenges.

NAN reports that the occasion was attended by governors of Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi and Zamfara States among other distinguished personalities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Another budget was passed underground - Senator blows the whistle

Another budget was passed underground - Senator blows the whistle

Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

Adult Nigerian needed ₦858 to eat healthy diet per day in January - NBS

Adult Nigerian needed ₦858 to eat healthy diet per day in January - NBS

Tinubu directs customs to return seized food items to owners

Tinubu directs customs to return seized food items to owners

Gov Aliyu launches guards to fight banditry in Sokoto, seeks collaboration

Gov Aliyu launches guards to fight banditry in Sokoto, seeks collaboration

Muslim group asks FG to arrest abductors of women, children in Borno, Kaduna

Muslim group asks FG to arrest abductors of women, children in Borno, Kaduna

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian women to support, inspire one another

Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian women to support, inspire one another

FG blocks health workers from taking leave of absence over japa concern

FG blocks health workers from taking leave of absence over japa concern

NLC chieftain says Ajaero has ulterior motive for frequently calling for strikes

NLC chieftain says Ajaero has ulterior motive for frequently calling for strikes

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Minister says she's deeply shocked at too many deaths of Nollywood actors

Labour Party supporters

Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

APC chieftain says Tinubu governing like a military dictator