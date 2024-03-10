Gov Aliyu launches guards to fight banditry in Sokoto, seeks collaboration

Aliyu made the plea at the inauguration of the Community Guards Corps (CGC) in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agile youths received three months of training organised by the state government in its efforts to tackle security challenges in the state.

The governor also inaugurated 30 Hilux vehicles and motorcycles alongside other working tools to be used by the corps towards successful operations across the state.

Aliyu identified collective action and support for conventional security agencies as crucial in addressing the national security challenges.

The governor expressed concern over the frequent bandits’ attacks in the state, which according to him, resulted in casualties, displacement and abduction of people.

Aliyu identified armed banditry as one of the challenges that stagnated the development of the northern region and appealed for collective action against the menace.

He said the initiative by different state governments was meant to complement the activities of statutory security agencies, saying that community policing remained the best strategy to edge out criminals.

”I want to assure the residents that we are on track and we will continue to fulfil our pledge toward ensuring a secured and habitable environment for all,” he said.

While assuring more support to CGC personnel, the governor tasked the corps with trust and selfless service to their nation.

In his remark, the Chairman of Northwest state governors and Katsina State governor, Dr Dikko Radda, admonished the trained community guards to be responsible, committed and fearless in the discharge of their duties.

Radda called on President Bola Tinubu to support the states that established CGC to effectively combat insecurity bedevilling their areas.

Special Guest, Retired Gen. Aliyu Gusau, described the initiative as commendable, adding that security issues are supposed to be a collective responsibility.

Gusau urged stakeholders to support the initiative to enable the corps to achieve the set goals and objectives.

Former Sokoto state governor, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, commended the resilience of Gov. Aliyu in accomplishing his mission about the corps.

He also lauded his efforts in improving citizens’ well-being and encouraged him to sustain the tempo.

Wamakko described the collaboration of northern state governors as a struggle for the betterment of their people.

He enjoined the trained corps to uphold and justify the trust bestowed on them by ensuring diligent service to the state and the country at large.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, assured traditional rulers’ support to enable the corps to achieve the desired success.

Abubakar advised authorities to consider joining kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in confronting security challenges.