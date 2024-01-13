ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Alia begs kidnappers to release Benue LG chairman, 3 others

News Agency Of Nigeria



Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]


Alia appealed on Saturday, during a funeral oration for Ter (paramount ruler) Katsina-Ala, Chief Fezanga Wombo, at the Akume Atongo Stadium, Katsina-Ala LGA of the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Haanongon, his orderly, driver and personal assistant, were kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday, while on their way to attend the funeral ceremony of the late traditional ruler.

He called for the immediate release of the kidnapped chairman and those with him.

The governor said that his administration was ready to engage the youths to be useful in society if they refrained from criminal activities.

He decried the spate of killings and kidnappings in the area by bandits and warned that his administration would not condone such nefarious acts.

Alia called on both serving and former lawmakers, as well as other prominent sons of Sankara, to convene an emergency meeting to proffer lasting solutions to the insecurity in the area.

He assured that their recommendations, when forwarded to him, would be implemented immediately.

The governor also urged traditional leaders in the area to put heads together to proffer lasting solutions to the challenges bedevilling the area, saying that his administration was determined to ensure that peace returned not only to Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala LGAs but to the entire state.

Alia commiserated with the family of Chief Wombo over the demise of their father and urged them to be consoled by the fact that he lived a fulfilled life.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, called for collective responsibility to move the state forward.

Represented by Sen Jack Gyado, Akume called on all Sankara sons to ensure that peace returned to the area.

The SGF pledged the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that there was peace in Benue for efficient development.

A former governor of Benue, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, also tasked the people of Sankara with peace and unity.

Suswam said it was time for Sankara to be sanitised from all forms of criminality for people to exercise their fundamental human rights of free movement from one place to another.

The senator also said the area, known as the food hub of the state, needed peace to ensure its return to agricultural activities, in order to grow the state’s economy and enhance Nigeria’s GDP.

Also Most Rev. Isaac Dugu, Bishop of Katsina-Ala Diocese, in his sermon, called on Benue people to intensify prayers for the state, the governor and Sankara.

In his remarks, a son of the deceased, Prince Solomon Wombo, a member representing, Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Federal Constituency, appealed for peace in the constituency.

NAN reports that Sankara, which comprises Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala LGAs, is the constituency of the late Terwase Akwaza, aka Gana, the kidnapping kingpin.

The area is yet to have peace even after his death.

News Agency Of Nigeria





