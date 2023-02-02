ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Adeleke directs immediate payment of arrears of half salaries for civil servants

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has directed that workers in the state should be immediately paid arrears of half salary for January 2016.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The directive was given in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr Samuel Aina, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Açcording to him, there will be subsequent payment of arrears of half salaries once in a quarter, beginning with the second quarter of 2023.

He also said there would be monthly payment of arrears of half salaries to contributory pensioners (State and Local), who had not received their bonds with effect from February.

Aina said there would be payment of four months outstanding deductions (May and June 2019, February 2020 and October, 2022).

”The money will start with the immediate payment of May 2019 deduction and the other three months deductions at once per quarter.

”’There will also be cash backing of the 2019 to 2022 promotion,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the administration of Rauf Aregbesola, a former governor in the state, had on June 2015, started ‘modulated’ salary payment when the state faced an economic crisis.

During the period, only workers below level 7 received full salary payment.

Workers between level 8 and 12 had been receiving 75 per cent of their salaries while the state’s staff on grade level 13 and above had been receiving 50 per cent of their salaries in line with the structure.

Rauf Aregbesola started payment of full salary for workers in Aug. 15, 2018 and his successor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, continued with the immediate past governor of the state.

Meanwhile, workers have been clamouring for the payment of the arrears of the half salaries.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN asks banks to start paying new naira notes over the counter

CBN asks banks to start paying new naira notes over the counter

2023 Polls: Buhari in total support of Tinubu – Lai Mohammed

2023 Polls: Buhari in total support of Tinubu – Lai Mohammed

Clark advises Okowa to resign as Atiku’s running mate

Clark advises Okowa to resign as Atiku’s running mate

Lai Mohammed reacts as report ranks Nigeria among most corrupt countries in the world

Lai Mohammed reacts as report ranks Nigeria among most corrupt countries in the world

Gunmen kidnap C/River Commissioner

Gunmen kidnap C/River Commissioner

2023 Presidential poll: Kwankwaso will not step down from race, NNPP

2023 Presidential poll: Kwankwaso will not step down from race, NNPP

Gov. Adeleke directs immediate payment of arrears of half salaries for civil servants

Gov. Adeleke directs immediate payment of arrears of half salaries for civil servants

FG plans vehicles’ transit park, dry inland port for Zamfara — Matawalle

FG plans vehicles’ transit park, dry inland port for Zamfara — Matawalle

Celebrating 4 decades of lighting path of academic excellence: OOU kicks off 40th anniversary celebration

Celebrating 4 decades of lighting path of academic excellence: OOU kicks off 40th anniversary celebration

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele.

CBN will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele

Nigeria's new naira notes

Banks indicted as EFCC goes after naira notes racketeers in Abuja

Godwin-Emefiele (Daylight)

Emefiele bows to pressure, says banks will accept old notes after February 10 deadline