Abiodun, who spoke following the recently release of commissioners list, said the list was not exhaustive, adding that new commissioner positions reserved exclusively for women would be unveiled shortly.

The governor, who made this disclosure in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Kunle Somorin, on Monday, said that the interests of women was on top of his administration’s agenda.

He added that his promise that women would play a pivotal role in his administration remained irreversible.

Abiodun said the choice of a female, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, as his deputy was to drive women-focused programmes in the state, saying that already, some of his Special Advisers and cabinet-rank members were women.

He added that in addition to appointing women in office as Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants, the recent appointment of Mrs Amope Chokor as the Head of Service, showed his recognition of the commitment of women to the development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that women groups in their large numbers had besieged the entrance of the governor’s office since 8 a.m. protesting the exclusion of women in the government.

They tagged the exercise ‘Occupy Oke-mosan’ and they were still there as at the time of filing in this report.

“No nation or state that wants to enjoy rapid socioeconomic development can toy with the very pivotal role of women in governance.

“The point cannot be disputed that women are nation builders, whose loyalty is unparalleled.

“The appointments just announced are just a tip of the iceberg. In the subsequent announcements that will be made, women’s interests would be more than adequately protected.

“In doing this, we are affirming our belief that the ‘Ogun’ of our dreams is not attainable without the critical inputs of women,” the governor said.